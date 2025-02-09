New York Jets Inform Aaron Rodgers That They're Cutting Him, What's Next For Both?

When Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets two years ago, he talked about playing multiple seasons in New York (well, technically New Jersey) and ending his career with the Jets. Well, apparently "multiple seasons" meant two, and the second part of that equation is still undetermined.

According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, Jets management thanked Rodgers for his two seasons with the team, which yielded zero playoff appearances, and let him know they've elected to go in a different direction at quarterback.

The prevailing thought was always that Rodgers would be the one to decide when his Jets career ended, likely with retirement. But in a strange twist of fate this weekend, it was the team that ultimately made the decision.

This isn't entirely surprising news. The team's best wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, didn't seem to enjoy playing with Rodgers and there were reports that he might demand a trade if Rodgers stayed with the Jets.

With a key young, offensive player clearly wanting changes, the team decided the best course of action was to dump the 41-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Is this the end of Aaron Rodgers' career?

Now, the question becomes what's next for Rodgers. If the team designates him as a post-June 1 cut, the most likely scenario, Rodgers could sign with another NFL team once free agency opens in March.

But does Rodgers want to continue playing? My gut says yes because he won't want to go out with a team kicking him to the curb. Aaron Rodgers is a competitor, and it's hard to envision him allowing the NFL to tell him he's done.

Plus, there are plenty of teams for which Aaron Rodgers would represent a significant upgrade at quarterback. The Pittsburgh Steelers come to mind, with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set for free agency. They might be the perfect situation for Rodgers, too, because the Steelers are good.

Rodgers wouldn't want to join a team like, say, the Tennessee Titans, who clearly need to rebuild and aren't just a quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender. The same holds true for a few other teams, like the New York Giants or New Orleans Saints.

One interesting landing spot could be the Las Vegas Raiders. After taking the head coaching gig, Pete Carroll said he didn't want to rebuild but win now. Well, Rodgers is certainly the best quarterback option for Vegas, especially since they are picking outside the Top 5 in the NFL Draft.

Could Tom Brady want Aaron Rodgers to come to the Raiders for one last run? It's possible.

Another very intriguing possibility for Rodgers is San Francisco. Although, Rodgers has always held a grudge against the NFL team closest to his hometown for picking Alex Smith over Rodgers with the #1 pick in the 2005 draft. But could they mend fences for a Super Bowl run?

What's next for the New York Jets?

Obviously, the Jets need a new starting quarterback. They've struck out the past two times they went the NFL Draft route, with both Sam Darnold (#3 overall in 2018) and Zach Wilson (#2 overall in 2021) on other NFL rosters.

The Jets have the seventh overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, so they could wait and take a quarterback there. Or, they could attempt to move up to draft a QB. That seems like the most likely route, since they probably don't want to take a shot on another aging free agent like Russell Wilson, given how things just went with Rodgers.

Maybe they would consider bringing Sam Darnold back after his bounce-back season with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings seem eager to turn the reins over to J.J. McCarthy, who probably would have started this season if not for a preseason injury.

Darnold might be interested in proving himself in New York after a terrible first tenure. Geno Smith is another former Jets quarterback who could be an option. Kirk Cousins is another veteran who could be available.

Still, the Jets just cannot seem to figure out how to get a good quarterback in their building. They've twice missed on QBs with Top 3 picks in the past seven years and are in position, potentially, to take their third shot at a QB with a Top 7 pick since 2018.

Is this the year they finally get it right?