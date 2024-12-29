Garrett Wilson Doesn't Want Aaron Rodgers Back With Jets: REPORT

The idea was simple: Give Garrett Wilson a good quarterback and his superstar potential would be fully unlocked for the New York Jets. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that quarterback is Aaron Rodgers.

Despite the struggles the Jets had at quarterback in Wilson's first two seasons, the former Ohio State star recorded 1,000+ yard receiving seasons in each of his first two years. It's likely that he'll reach that plateau again in 2024-25, but he hasn't exploded with Rodgers at quarterback like many thought he would.

In addition, the pair got into a heated exchange during training camp, raising questions about their personal relationship, in addition to their lack of on-field chemistry.

Presumably at the behest of Rodgers, the Jets front office traded for receiver Davante Adams, with whom Rodgers played in Green Bay for many seasons, further pushing Wilson down the pecking order in the team's pass game.

It's not hard to imagine that the trade didn't make Wilson very happy. Although Wilson and Rodgers have publicly (mostly) said all the right things about their relationship – including the training camp arguments – it's clear something just isn't right.

That led to Wilson speaking out after the Jets' Week 15 loss against the Rams.

The receiver followed up his post-game comments with a post on social media that furthered the idea that he is quite frustrated.

So, it's not a huge surprise that NFL Insider Ian Rappoport reported on Sunday that Wilson is thinking about asking the Jets for a trade if Rodgers returns to the team next season.

As a first-round pick in 2022, Wilson is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. If the Jets don't sign him to a long-term deal, Wilson would have two years left with the team (assuming the Jets pick up his fifth-year option, which is a no-brainer decision).

These are prime years for the 24-year-old receiver in the NFL, though, so it's practical to want to play in an offense that utilizes him more.

If the Jets do have to decide between Rodgers and Wilson, the choice seems obvious: go with Wilson. The former is a 41-year-old quarterback who might not have a lot left in the tank.

While having a top-level QB is important for any team, it's not clear that Rodgers can be that guy for the Jets.

That makes Wilson a much bigger piece of the team's long-term future than Rodgers. But given how the organization has seemingly given Rodgers a lot of power over roster decisions, they might not be ready to give up on the future Hall of Famer.

Plus, it would be pretty Jets-like to get rid of a potential superstar receiver in favor of an aging quarterback who might not have even one more great NFL season in him.

Buckle up; the Jets are in for quite the off-season.