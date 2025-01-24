Pete Carroll First Victory As New Raiders Coach Is Beating Father Time

Pete Carroll's first victory as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders? He's kicking the ever-livin' crap outta Father Time.

Carroll is 73 years old, which makes him the NFL's oldest head coach because he's agreed to a contract to become the new coach of the Raiders. Andy Reid previously was the oldest NFL head coach at age 66.

Carroll And Raiders Agree On Deal

Carroll and the Raiders agreed to a four-year deal on Friday morning, a source confirmed to OutKick. The deal's fourth-year is an option that protects the Raiders should they wish to move in a different direction – as they are often apt to do with head coaches.

Carroll is similarly under no obligation to keep coaching at any point in his deal, although he doesn't need contract protection for that. And why would Carroll possibly ever decide leaving a job he just got might be a good idea?

Well, while he has been enthusiastic and excited about continuing his coaching career now, he might be thinking differently at age 75 or 76.

Not having a quarterback can wear on coaches, you know.

Carroll Joins Historically Elite Company

But that's not an issue for this moment.

Carroll on Friday is proving if you live long enough and want it long enough, it's possible to coach four different NFL teams.

Carroll becomes only the third person to be the non-interim head coach for four different franchises. Carroll has coached the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and will now be coaching the Raiders.

Only Bill Parcells and Marty Schottenheimer previously coached four NFL teams on a full-time basis.

Carroll spent 14 seasons as the head coach of the Seahawks before being removed after the 2023 season. He won one Super Bowl and took his team to another. His departure as the head coach was not one Carroll wanted.

A Carroll-Russell Wilson Reunion?

Carroll will return to the sidelines after one year as a senior advisor for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Raiders, which fired both Antonio Pierce as head coach and Tom Telesco as general manager, are now complete with their work for this hiring cycle.

The Raiders on Wednesday hired Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek as their new general manager.

Spytek and Carroll must now go find a quarterback. It should be noted that former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to be a free agent, but his departure from Seattle greatly disappointed Carroll.

And Wilson is hopeful of returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers.