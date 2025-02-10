Patrick Mahomes Mysteriously Ignores Teammate Samaje Perine as Chiefs Fall to Eagles in Super Bowl

Why did Patrick Mahomes skip over a teammate while dapping up his fellow players?

The Kansas City Chiefs QB had NFL fans buzzing over the bizarre omission.

In the closing moments of Sunday's crushing 40-22 defeat for KC, Patrick Mahomes comforted Chiefs teammates on the bench but quite noticeably skipped running back Samaje Perine — a veteran player grabbed by KC last year.

While going down the bench, Mahomes skipped Perine (clearly in Patrick's line of sight) to salute Travis Kelce, who wasn't that impressive on the big stage.

At the sight of Mahomes walking over, Perine stood up to greet his QB and was skipped over in favor of Mr. Pfizer. Ouch.

WATCH:

Perine spent a number of seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, recognized as one of the teams Mahomes' Chiefs have struggled against.

The 29-year-old had a disappointing outing in Super Bowl 59, recording just one carry for eight yards against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As questions over Mahomes' omission floated around, a few internet sleuths brought up the fact that Mahomes had engaged with Perine before the QB ran down players on the Chiefs bench. It still doesn't highlight the fact that Perine got up to say something to Patrick, only to get the cold shoulder from No. 15.

In the end, it's likely that Mahomes and Perine are perfectly fine as teammates, and Sunday's awkward moment was nothing more than a fleeting incident.

Coming back on a one-year deal this season without much impact to show for it, this could very well be Perine's final moments in a Chiefs jersey.

