Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show Left Viewers Disappointed

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show didn't impress viewers on Sunday.

The rapper's humdrum performance at Super Bowl LIX left NFL fans grumbling, and they took to social media to voice their bafflement over the NFL's picking of Kendrick Lamar as the halftime act.

Kendrick Lamar's performance failed to resonate with viewers, leaving many unsure if they'd even heard of him before Sunday.

RESULT: Chiefs Three-Peat Attempt Fails As Eagles Romp In Very Strange Super Bowl

While Lamar's performance was a treat for his SoCal base, it didn't come close to matching the highs of famous Super Bowl halftime acts for general audiences, quite like Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and others' performances at the Big Game.

"People do NOT know who kendrick is," one fan declared on X, pointing out the low energy from the crowds at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Kendrick's appearance at the halftime show seemed largely based on a tabloid feud launched against popular rapper Drake, a storyline that most NFL fans had little to no interest in.

With the Chiefs versus Eagles game set to pull in colossal viewership, picking Kendrick Lamar for the matchup's halftime show was a bit of a mixed bag — not the kind of reaction the league hoped for.

Adding cameos from SZA, Samuel L. Jackson and "Mustard" did nothing for the halftime show.

Serena Williams made a sudden cameo, just for the heck of it.

The most intriguing part of the halftime show happened off-camera when a protester appeared on Kendrick's stage to wave a pro-Palestine and pro-Sudan flag.

Lamar's performance showed effort, but it committed the ultimate sin for a halftime show.

It was boring.

This is the worst Super Bowl half time performance of all time," said OutKick founder Clay Travis.

(What did you think of Kendrick Lamar's halftime show?)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela