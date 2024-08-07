Taiwanese XY Boxer Advances To Olympic Gold Medal Match, Opponent Holds Up 'X' Following Defeat

Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting, who was banned from IBA women's competitions for having XY chromosomes, advanced to the gold medal bout in women's boxing at the Olympics on Wednesday.

Yu-Ting defeated Turkey's Esra Yildiz Kahraman by unanimous decision in one of two semifinals in the women's featherweight division.

Yu-Ting will face Poland's Julia Szeremeta in the featherweight final on Saturday.

The fight between Yu-Ting and Kahraman wasn't without controversy, as the bout looked fairly close and could have gone either way. But the judges awarded Yu-Ting the win with each of them scoring the fight 10-9 in favor of the boxer with XY chromosomes.

Following the announcement, Kahraman appeared to roll her eyes at the decision, and later she faced each corner of the ring and made an "X" sign with her fingers.

This is the same thing that happened after Yu-Ting defeated Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva in the quarterfinals.

Yu-Ting is one of two boxers in the women's division who has been disqualified from IBA competitions for having XY chromosomes.

Algeria's Imane Khelif, who fights in the women's welterweight division, also advanced to the gold medal bout with a win over Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng.

Clearly, the XX female boxers in the Olympics are tired of having an XY boxer competing against them and beating them.

In addition, Staneva's coach, Borislav Georgiev, said after her loss in the quarterfinals that he is "indignant at the funfair that is taking place. They have decided to make them champions and that's it."

When Georgiev said "they," he was clearly referring to the IOC (International Olympic Committee), which has repeatedly defended its decision to allow two boxers who have been disqualified from previous competitions for having XY chromosomes to fight against women at the Olympics.

"I actually think it's not helpful to start stigmatizing people who take part in sports like this. But they are women," an IOC spokesperson said last week about allowing Khelif and Yu-Ting to fight in the women's division.

Now both athletes will compete to win a gold medal in women's boxing.

Another win for women's sports, right?