Second Olympic Boxer Who Failed Gender Test Takes Down Another Female Fighter

If you were bored by yesterday's drama surrounding female Olympic boxers with more gender questions than your typical SAT test, then you're really gonna love what today has to bring!

One day after Algerian Imane Khelif easily disposed of her first-round opponent – and set the world ablaze along the way – Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting took to the ring this morning against Uzbek Sitora Turdibekova.

Like Khelif, Yu-Ting defeated her opponent. This time, though, the images weren't quite as jarring. Frankly, it was more or less a nothing-burger of a fight, beyond Yu-Ting winning via unanimous decision.

However, like Khelif, Yu-Ting has several questions surrounding her gender, which makes this fight more noteworthy than others.

Yu-Ting was disqualified from the 2023 World Championships and had a medal stripped away over gender eligibility issues.

"Based on DNA tests , we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women," International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev said at the time.

"According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition."

So, basically, what happened with Imane Khelif yesterday happened again this morning with Lin Yu-Ting.

What's the deal with Lin Yu-Tang and Imane Khelif?

What a few weeks for the Olympics, huh? I mean, I didn't think they'd be able to top what they gave us for the Opening Ceremony. But I guess I underestimated the folks over in Paris, because they've somehow made that an old story.

Tough to do, but they figured it out. Impressive.

Anyway, it is important to provide as much context as possible, because this story – at least right now – isn't as cut and dry as others.

Both boxers were disqualified from competing in female boxing by the IBA last year after being accused of tricking their competitors. This stemmed from a DNA test, which showed both had X and Y chromosomes. The Y chromosome, for those who failed science class, indicates a man.

So, why are these two competing against women in the Olympics? Well, the committee has said – and continues to say – they've met all the requirements.

I know – a lot to read. The part that sticks out to me, and makes me laugh, is also maybe the most important part: "The gender and age of the athletes are based on their passports."

So, basically, whatever your passport says, goes, in the eyes of the Olympics. The IBA, meanwhile, has remained steadfast in its decision to kick both boxers to the curb.

We are protecting our women and their rights to compete in the ring against equal rivals, and we will defend and support them in all instances.

So, here we are. We still have a week left in the Olympics, and we now have two boxers with genders very much in question competing, and dominating, in the women's bracket.

I reckon this is the part where I say, stay tuned!