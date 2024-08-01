Pat McAfee Goes On ESPN And Says What Others Won't: Men Shoudn't Be Competing In Women's Sports

The biggest story in the sports world today? Easy. Controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif, who has been accused of "posing as a woman" and stripped of titles in the past, destroying an actual woman, Italy's Angela Carini, this morning at the Olympics.

The 46-second fight has gone viral just about everywhere, and blown up. People are talking about it. People are angry. Outlets, like OutKick, are writing about it. Asking questions. Demanding answers.

And then, of course, you have other outlets – like ESPN – which are pretty much … silent. Radio silence.

The Worldwide Leader in sports has one story – ONE – buried deep on its website as of 2 p.m. this afternoon. And that one was basically a carbon copy of the Associated Press' story.

Beyond that? Crickets.

But that changed this afternoon, when Pat McAfee began his usual show – simulcast on ESPN – and opened it up by questioning everything he saw this morning in Paris:

Pat McAfee says the quiet part out loud on ESPN

Once again, Pat McAfee is just about the only person at ESPN who dares step outside party lines. He did it with Aaron Rodgers. He did it with his old boss. And now, he's doing it with a subject near and dear to ESPN's heart: men competing in women's sports.

Pat even mentioned Riley Gaines! Don't forget, ESPN just last year ran an entire puff piece celebrating Lia Thomas.

Yep. Those same people just had to sit through five minutes of Pat McAfee questioning their lunacy. Bravo.

And you know what? I thought McAfee did a good job here. It's important to remember, our issue isn't with the transgender movement. You wanna be transgender? Knock yourself out. That's not the problem. Frankly, I couldn't care less.

But when it starts to impact women – and, in this case, women's sports – then we have a problem. It's not right. It's not fair. It's dangerous.

It's also important to note that we don't know what the case is right now with Imane Khelif. Not entirely, at least. What we do know is this (and I'll try to be brief, but strap in):

Khelif was accused last year by International Boxing Association president Umar Kremlev of tricking her colleagues and posing as a woman. She was subsequently disqualified from competing in female boxing by the IBA.

"Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women," Kremlev said at the time, according to Russia’s Tass News Agency. "According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competitions."

That was one year ago. This morning, Khelif began the pursuit of gold in Paris by stepping into the ring and pummeling Italy's Angela Carini so quickly, and so violently, that if you blinked, the fight was over.

Carini forfeited after 46 seconds after taking two shots to the head in the opening seconds. Along the way, she may have suffered a broken nose, as McAfee mentions.

She was also seen kneeling, and crying, after what many are calling the most embarrassing, shameful 46-seconds in Olympic history.

Pretty big story, huh? At least for most folks, and certainly for Pat McAfee. He's confused. Empathetic. Asking questions. Admitting nothing seems right.

And he did it all on ESPN's airwaves.



