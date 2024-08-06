Algerian Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif Pummels Female Thai Boxer To Advance To Final

A celebration dance followed Imane Khelif's dominant performance on Tuesday.

With high knees and finger guns, the Algerian Olympic boxer — who's dominated matches against women despite having failed gender tests — celebrated advancing to the next round of the women's Olympic tourney.

Were the physical differences noticeable between Khelif — suspected of having XY chromosomes — and Thailand's Olympic women's boxer, Janjaem Suwannapheng?

Yes, meaning the match will ultimately fuel an already contentious debate on the physical advantages that Khelif presents against women (XX chromosomes).

Most people see this as an issue, while others do not, calling it a "gender misconception."

Algerian Boxer Suspected of XY Chromosomes Dominated Another Chick At The Olympics

Khelif won the semifinal bout on Tuesday, sweeping the Thai competitor (5-0) with points.

The crowds at Roland Garros cheered for Imane and the broadcast did not mention Khelif's spotty history of gender tests, despite it being the biggest story in Paris.

Khelif landed a brutal punch to Suwannapheng's face with :20 left in the first round that staggered the Thai boxer for a moment, making her pull back as Khelif — not taking any real damage yet — kept marching.

In the final moments of the third round, Khelif connected on several crosses to the opponent's face, prompting the referee to step in and check on Suwannapheng. The Algerian successfully clinched Suwannapheng on several attempts, clearly subduing the Thai boxer with superior strength.

The Algerian became the talk of the Paris Summer Games after rocking the opposition, Italian boxer Angela Carini, so hard with a punch that Carini began crying and quit the match. Carini later apologized for her display of emotion and for spotlighting Khelif's failed gender test.

Khelif's past opponents have also made clear references to the boxer's lack of verification for XX chromosomes, which gets the debate going on why someone who is naturally beyond the physical capabilities of a typical woman has been permitted to fight against women.

As reported by OutKick's Mark Harris, Khelif has already secured a bronze medal in women's boxing. Fellow controversial boxer, Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting, is also dominating competitions against women. Khelif and Yu-Ting were removed from the Women's World Boxing Championship in March 2023.

Based on the cheers for Khelif on Tuesday, viewers could assume that this match was just like any other. Instead, Khelif's dominant win suggests that further evaluation is needed to determine what sets Kheli head and shoulders (bulky ones, too) above the rest.

As the International Olympic Committee (IOC) continually repeats that boxers such as Khelif and Lin meet all requirements, the tale of the tape suggests a different story.

Khelif advances to the final, competing for gold, scheduled for Aug. 9.

