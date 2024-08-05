Olympic Boxer In Middle Of Gender Controversy Denounces Bullying After Securing Medal

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer in the middle of the gender controversy that has taken over the Paris Olympics, has sent a "message" about bullying after securing a spot on the podium in women's boxing.

Khelif defeated Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori to advance to the semifinals, and with boxing not having semifinal matches, the 25-year-old is guaranteed a bronze medal, at worst.

The fighter has remained incredibly quiet despite being the most-talked-about athlete in the Olympics, but did take part in a quick interview after securing a medal over the weekend.

"I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects," Khelif said in Arabic in an interview with SNTV.

"It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying."

Khelif, along with Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting who has also secured a medal in women's boxing, were removed from the Women's World Boxing Championship in March 2023.

Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), announced the disqualifications after he met with executives to discuss "fairness among athletes and professionalism." He said that after " a series of DNA-tests ," the IBA "uncovered athletes who were trying to fool their colleagues and pretend to be women."

Kremlev told TASS News that the tests had proven the athletes in question "had XY chromosomes and were thus excluded from the sports events."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has stated on multiple occasions at this point that Khelif and Lin meet all requirements to fight in the women's division in Paris.

Both Lin and Khelif competed in IBA events for several years without issues, and the Russian-dominated body, which has faced years of clashes with the IOC, has refused to provide any information about the tests, underscoring its lack of transparency in nearly every aspect of its dealings.

Khelif has identified as a female since birth and is reportedly listed as a woman on their passport.

Next up for Khelif is a fight Thailand's Janjaem Suwannaphend on Tuesday with a spot in the gold medal match on the line.