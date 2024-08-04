Taiwanese Olympic Boxer Who Previously Failed Gender Test Guaranteed Medal After Latest Win

Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting, who previously failed a gender test, was guaranteed an Olympic medal from the Paris Games after the fighter defeated Bulgaria’s Svetlana Kamenova Staneva via unanimous decision in the quarterfinals.

Lin and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif have as faced scrutiny over a disqualification from the 2023 International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Championship. Both will now be at least bronze medal winners as there is no other match for losing semifinalists.

Lin is fighting in the 57-kilogram division and will fight Turkey’s Esra Yildiz. In the semifinals.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach defended having Lin and Khelif fight in the women’s division on Saturday.

"What is going on in this context in the social media with all this hate speech, with this aggression and abuse, and fueled by this agenda, is totally unacceptable," Bach said.

Lin has maintained focus on the possibility of winning goal and has not mentioned the scrutiny.

"I want to thank all the supporters from Taiwan," Lin said.

Amid the controversy, Lin received support from former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on social media Friday. Lin defeated Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova via unanimous decision.

"When I met boxer Lin Yu-ting, I saw an athlete who is fearless in the face of challenges, whether they come from inside or outside the ring," Tsai wrote. "Today, when she represents Taiwan on the Olympic stage, we will be behind her & all the Taiwanese Olympians making us proud."

Lin and Khelif were disqualified from the 2023 world championships over what IBA president Umar Kremlev said at the time was a positive test for "XY chromosomes." The IBA has defended its position in disqualifying both fighters in recent days, saying Lin and Khelif have competitive advantages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.