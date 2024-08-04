Svetlana Staneva Makes ‘XX’ Hand Gesture After Loss To Lin Yu-Ting; Her Coach Says Judges Influenced By IOC

Following her loss to Tawainese boxer Lin Yu-Ting at the Paris Summer Olympics, Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva made it crystal clear where she stands on the gender dispute.

Lin and Algeria's Imane Khelif have been at the center of controversy after they both previously failed gender tests, resulting in their disqualification from the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championship. A series of DNA tests "uncovered athletes who were trying to fool their colleagues and pretend to be women." Both boxers have now advanced to the semifinals in their respective weight classes and are guaranteed at least a bronze medal.

Lin defeated Staneva by unanimous decision in Sunday's quarterfinal bout. Afterward, Staneva refused to shake hands with her opponent, and she made an "XX" gesture to the crowd to symbolize her female XX chromosomes. Both Lin and Khelif were reportedly dismissed by the International Boxing Association (IBA) after it was revealed they "had XY chromosomes."

Now, Staneva's coach, Borislav Georgiev, is speaking out, too.

Coach Of Svetlana Staneva Slams The IOC Amid Gender Dispute

According to The Washington Post, Georgiev entered the post-fight interview room holding a white piece of paper that read, "I only want to play with women I am XX."

Speaking to reporters, the boxing coach ripped Lin for "playing dirty" and accused the IOC of influencing the judges' decisions.

"You could see that the representative of Taiwan did not want to fight, she was running all the time, she was playing dirty as hell, the very first round was for an official warning for an elbow," Georgiev said, per Reuters. "And these circus acts, when she fell ... In general, I am indignant at the funfair that is taking place. They have decided to make them champions and that's it.

"I expected it, but I hope there are reasonable and honest people who will watch the game and support women's sports."

Staneva was one of the boxers who lost to Lin at last year's World Championships. The result was overturned to a no-contest after Lin was disqualified.

Despite opposition from the IBA, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach defended having Lin and Khelif fight in the women’s division on Saturday.

"What is going on in this context in the social media with all this hate speech, with this aggression and abuse, and fueled by this agenda, is totally unacceptable," Bach said.

Asked if the IOC's support of the pair could have influenced the judges, Georgiev said: "100 percent. If your bosses are supporting something, you also work to support it. There's no other way."

Georgiev added that Staneva was not afraid of fighting Lin.

"Svetlana is a professional, and the goal is to defeat the opponent on the other side," Georgiev said. "We had the qualities, and we were sure we would beat (Lin), they just didn't let us."

Khelif will advance to the welterweight semifinal against Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng on Tuesday. Lin Yu-Ting will face Turkey's Esra Yildiz in the featherweight semifinal on Wednesday.