'Daily Show' Declares That Imane Khelif Is Just Like Every Other Woman She Boxes, Ignoring The Facts

Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show" focused on the 2024 Summer Olympics during its Monday broadcast. Show host Michael Kosta took the opportunity to deride conservative critics of Imane Khelif's inclusion in women's boxing.

Kosta asserts Khelif is just another woman, despite failing a gender test (which he did not mention).

"Look, I'm sorry this elite athlete does not look like the way you think a woman should look, but a woman is allowed to be dominating and powerful at a sport without you questioning her gender.

"Because, don't forget, these guys -- don't forget, these guys dragged her, an Algerian female boxer, into their American conservative culture war. And if they are going to use her as a metaphorical punching bag, the least they can do is step into the ring and let her use them as a literal punching bag."

Here's the full monologue, including Kosta's attempt to mock J.D. Vance:

Segments like that are why the "Daily Show," other than the days Jon Stewart appears, is no longer influential. Hosts like Kosta are neither humorous nor informed.

Imane Khelif is not just another woman in the boxing ring, as he claims. A test by the IBA (International Boxing Association) found that Imane Khelif has XY chromosomes, mostly likely due to a condition known as DSD (differences in sex development).

For context, DSD naturally causes high testosterone.

Undeniably, from the information we have currently, Khelif has innate biological advantages over women with XX chromosomes.

And it's not as if Khelif is racing or playing tennis against other female competitors. Khelif's job is to punch women in the face as hard as possible.

Italy's Angela Carini pulled out seconds into her match with Khelif last week, saying she "had never been hit so hard" in her "life."

As a practical matter, the inclusion of Khelif in Olympic women's boxing – along with Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan, who also failed a gender test – puts female boxers at serious risk.

Surely, Comedy Central was privy to said information before Kosta's monologue. But, unfortunately, the network doesn't care.

Like the Associated Press, which blamed the Khelif controversy on "racism," liberal television pundits cannot bring themselves to cede an inch of ground in the culture war to their enemies.

Therefore, White Dudes for Kamala (like Kosta) are willing to take the side of athletes with male chromosomes fighting women in exchange for political points.

Furthermore, we can't help but chuckle at Kosta claiming that conservatives "do not care about women's safety outside of sports."

In reality, the gravest threat to women's safety in America is the illegal thugs crossing the Southern border and raping, beating, and murdering women – a policy Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support.

The second-greatest threat to women is the violent criminals who left-wing district attorneys allow out of prison to harm the same women they were put in prison for harming.

And third might be the Biden administration’s rewriting of Title IX – which adds "gender identity" to the list of sex-based protections in federal law, allowing men into women’s private spaces, athletics, and educational opportunities.

We are starting to think Democrats and their media allies like Michael Kosta care as little about women as they do Jews…

Finally, the idea that Americans are uncomfortable with "women dominating a sport" might be Kosta's most dishonest barb yet.

Caitlin Clark is arguably the most popular athlete in the country today. Sticking with combat sports, UFC fighter Ronda Rousey sold out arenas and broke pay-per-view records.

Put simply, Americans just prefer women – women with XX chromosomes and no biological advantage over other women – dominating women's sports.