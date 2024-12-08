49ers Finally Show Up Against Bears, But Is It Too Little, Too Late?

It hasn't been the season that the San Francisco 49ers envisioned over the summer, but the team finally put it together Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears with a resounding 38-13 victory.

The 49ers entered Week 14 on a three-game losing streak that included back-to-back blowout losses against the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills, both by 25+ points.

However, the Chicago Bears provided the perfect get-right spot, as the 49ers dominated on both sides of the ball.

In fact, Chicago's offense posted one of the most inept first-half performances you'll ever see. They had more punts (5) than total yards (4).

The Bears had five possessions and five punts. Not good.

Conversely, the 49ers had no trouble carving up the Bears defense. San Francisco had five possessions, as well, but three of them ended in touchdowns and one ended with a field goal.

So, yes, the 49ers had nearly as many touchdowns as the Bears had total yards in the first half. That's a pretty strong recipe for success.

While Chicago came out of halftime with an impressive, and lengthy, touchdown drive, it failed on the 2-point conversion.

After forcing a quick three-and-out from the 49ers, the first for San Francisco of the game, the Bears looked like they would pick up some momentum.

Unfortunately, Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams lost a fumble on the ensuing drive. The 49ers quickly went down the field, and San Francisco scored another touchdown.

That opened up a 31-6 lead in favor of the home team that pretty much sealed the game for the much-maligned 49ers.

They ultimately set a season-high with 38 points scored and tied a season-low with 13 points allowed.

But does it matter? That's the big question. San Francisco lost star running back Christian McCaffrey to injured reserve, a massive blow to what was a previously-struggling offense.

The win moved San Francisco to 6-7 on the year, but it trails the 8-5 Seattle Seahawks by two games in the NFC West after Seattle defeated Arizona on Sunday. The 49ers also trail the eight-win Washington Commanders by two games in the race for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Those aren't impossible deficits to overcome, but it's not going to be easy. The 49ers still have to play the Rams and Dolphins over the next two weeks, two teams also desperate to make a move to get into the playoffs.

Then, San Francisco has a home game on Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions, the best team in the NFC. They end the season against the Arizona Cardinals.

In order to make the playoffs, the 49ers are going to have to win at least three, but probably all four, of their remaining games. None of those games is an easy victory.

So while things looked sunny Sunday, the clouds are quickly rolling towards the Bay Area.