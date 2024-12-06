Dan Campbell Unleashes Hall Of Fame Caliber Speech After Lions Beat The Packers: WATCH

Dan Campbell was on fire after the Lions beat the Packers.

The Lions squeaked out a close one against the Packers 34-31 at home Thursday night at Ford Field. Campbell's squad now sits at 12-1 with everything they want in front of them.

It was a gritty and tough win, but all that matters is they notched another victory.

Dan Campbell gives awesome locker room speech after beating the Packers.

The Lions head coach had enough energy in the locker room to run through a brick wall, and it was simply awesome to see.

We all know Campbell is a big fan of caffeine and coffee, but I don't think there's enough coffee in the city of Detroit to replicate the pure adrenaline rushing through his soul.

Check out the epic locker room speech below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Dan Campbell continues to prove he's a content machine. The Lions coach continues to prove he's one of the coolest guys in sports.

The man wears his emotions on his sleeve, drops f-bombs without a care in the world and is just one of the dudes.

Remember when people wrote him off when the Lions first hired him because he said strange stuff and had a meathead persona? That sure was fun.

The Lions are now 12-1, going to the postseason and legit Super Bowl contender.

Next up is the Bills. No time to rest for Campbell and his squad. There are games that need to be won. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.