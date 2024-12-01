Christian McCaffrey Leaves Game With Non-Contract Injury Against Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey went down on a non-contact play in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

McCaffrey took a handoff from quarterback Brock Purdy with roughly 10 minutes in the period and went down on his own, then limped to the 49ers sideline. He entered the blue tent for medical evaluation before heading to the locker room.

The San Francisco 49ers ruled CMC 'questionable' to return to the game, reporting it as a knee injury. The team eventually ruled McCaffrey out.

NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast said McCaffrey was frustrated on the sideline after the play.

Based on McCaffrey's injury history, the non-contact play is certainly concerning.

McCaffrey participated in only his fourth game of the season on Sunday night after dealing with Achilles tendonitis throughout the year.



Check back with OutKick as the story develops.