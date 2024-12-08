Dolphins Still Alive In AFC Playoffs, Eliminate Jets With Thrilling OT Victory

The Miami Dolphins entered Sunday with a long way to go to reach the playoffs in the AFC. The New York Jets did too, but their hopes were on life-support.

Well, the Dolphins pulled the plug and officially eliminated the Jets from playoff contention. And, in doing so, kept themselves out of the ICU. At least for now.

The Jets were on their way to crushing the hopes of Dolphins fans, taking a 23-15 lead into the fourth quarter. But Miami scored on a Tua Tagovailoa pass to Tyreek Hill on fourth-and-goal, followed by a 2-point conversion completion to Jaylen Waddle, to tie the score.

Still, the Jets managed to work their way into field goal range in the final minute and took a three-point lead with 52 seconds left.

However, Miami responded with a big kick return, followed by several pass completions, to get a game-tying field goal attempt. And they converted.

That sent the game to overtime, where the Dolphins looked like a team whose season was on the brink. Because it was.

Miami marched right down the field and scored a touchdown on the first possession, ending the game and ending the Jets' postseason hopes.

The loss dropped the Jets to 3-10 in easily one of the most disappointing seasons by any NFL team in the past decade. A team with preseason Super Bowl aspirations was eliminated from the playoffs in Week 14. Woof.

But for Miami, the Dolphins improved to 6-7. The Buffalo Bills have already clinched the AFC East, so there's no path to the playoffs there for Miami.

However, all three teams currently occupying Wild Card spots in the AFC have eight wins – the Ravens, Broncos and Chargers.

So Miami still needs a lot to go right to make the postseason. They'll likely need to win out, or at least win three out of four and get some help from the teams they are chasing.

Miami has massive upcoming games against the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers before the schedule lightens up a bit for the final two weeks. They play the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets in Weeks 17 and 18, respectively.

It's still an uphill climb for the Dolphins, but a loss on Sunday would have turned that hill into Mount Everest.