Seismic Changes Ahead For New York Jets That Could Even Include Owner Woody Johnson

Seismic change is coming to the New York Jets after this disappointing season is over, as the team will be hiring a new head coach, could be looking for a new general manager, might lose quarterback Aaron Rodgers to retirement, and even owner Woody Johnson might be leaving.

If that sounds like a lot, well, it is.

Jets Haven't Delivered On Promises

You know what's also a lot? A team saying it's one of the NFL's eight or so teams that can win the Super Bowl and then deliver a so far horrible 3-7 season of unmet expectations.

So, yes, a lot of change is coming barring an improbable turnaround the Jets don't seem capable of authoring based on Sunday's blowout 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

"They were not prepared to play. We didn't execute even close to our standard," solemn interim coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters. "And that falls on my shoulders 100 percent. I didn't do a good enough job getting these guys ready."

"I thought the physicality and the effort was fine. That was not the issue. It was execution and that was in all three phases. Until we get that right, this will not turn."

Johnson Headed To Trump Administration?

Assuming it doesn't turn, because the Jets have given little evidence it will, the issue of change could begin at the very top with Johnson. No, he's not about to sell the franchise, but he's possibly about to get as far away from the club as you can while still being invested in it.

Johnson, you see, is a political ally of President-elect Donald Trump. Johnson was present at Mar-A-Lago in the weeks leading up to the election. And multiple reports have emerged citing NFL and political sources that Johnson could be joining the Trump administration – again.

Trump in 2017 appointed Johnson the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. It was a post Johnson is said to have enjoyed. And to this day he is proud of the work he did in strengthening "the special relationship between the US and the UK, by promoting security and economic prosperity over a range of issues," Johnson's biography in the Jets media guide reads.

Johnson is so proud of his time as ambassador, the media guide refers to him as Ambassador Johnson throughout. That's not a misprint. During a conference call following Johnson's firing of coach Robert Saleh, the owner was referred to as "Ambassador Johnson" by members of the Jets public relations staff moderating the call.

So it seems possible, if not plausible, Johnson will help hire a new head coach, make a decision on general manager Joe Douglas, and then head across the pond.

Jeff Ulbrich Isn't Getting Hired

As to Ulbrich, he's gone after his interim term ends, multiple NFL sources believe.

His record would confirm that barring a major rally. The Jets were 2-3 under Saleh before he was fired. They're 1-4 under Ulbrich, and he was blaming himself for much of Sunday's beating.

"I did a poor job of getting this team ready …," he said.

Douglas, coincidently, was hired by Christopher Johnson in 2019 while he had control of the Jets when Woody Johnson was serving in England.

The Jets have never sniffed a playoff berth with Douglas as the GM. In fact, they've never had a winning record in his five full seasons, with this one not looking too promising, either.

The Jets are 30-63 with Douglas as the general manager.

Rodgers Hasn't Paid Dividends

That record was supposed to improve the past two seasons after Douglas (and the Jets) traded for Rodgers.

But in those two years, the Jets have a 10-16 record. Granted, last year was not on Rodgers, who ruptured an Achilles four plays into the season.

But the heightened possibility of a catastrophic injury is what teams must accept when trading for a 39-year-old player.

Rodgers is 40 now and will turn 41 next month. So, even if he returns next year, he's not much more than a one-year proposition.

And he's too often playing like he may not return for that year in 2025.

Aaron Rodgers In His Feels

Rodgers entered Week 10 with the NFL's 21st rated passer rating. His yards per pass atempt is the lowest it's been since he became an NFL starter. And he's clearly not moving around like he once did because his protection isn't consistently good, so he's getting hit quite often.

Plus, you know, he's nearly 41.

Rodgers got outplayed by Kyler Murray on Sunday. He's had maybe five good games this season, which means he's on only about half the time.

And when he's off, he sounds like he's just about done with the whole NFL thing.

"It's been a lot of emotions this year, for sure," Rodgers said on Sunday.

Rodgers had no interest in discussing the disappointment of the season's unmet expectations after the latest loss. "A lot of different emotions," he repeated.

It made him sound like a man who will do some serious soul-searching after the season and possibly be part of the change that is definitely coming.