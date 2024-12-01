Josh Allen Records Historic Hat Trick Against Niners On Sunday Night Primetime

Josh Allen was too hot to be stopped by the snow or the San Francisco 49ers defense.

The electric Buffalo Bills QB threw a touchdown, ran for a score and even tallied a receiving TD on the primetime Sunday night stage. Allen's wildest highlight of the night was his receiving TD.

In the red zone, Allen connected with Amari Cooper for a short pickup. As defenders were bringing down Cooper, the receiver pitched the ball back to a nearby Josh Allen, who ran away from SF's defense for an eight-yard TD.

Buffalo Bills PR posted on social media that the NFL will count Cooper's lateral to Allen as a receiving score for the quarterback.

Allen upped the excitement in an already enticing matchup headlined by the heavy snowfall. He became the first QB in NFL history to record a passing, receiving and rushing TD in the same game.

The NFL counted it as a receiving and passing TD for Allen.





Allen's third-quarter highlight helped put the Bills up, 28-3. Buffalo won, 35-10.

Sunday night's win will be memorable for Josh Allen, including his breaking the franchise TD record with his 245th score. Jim Kelly previously held the Bills record for most touchdowns scored (244). Allen broke the record in the second quarter with his TD pass to Mack Hollins. Allen called his passing touchdown his favorite from the historic hat trick.





In the fourth quarter, Allen added an eight-yard touchdown run to extend his franchise scoring record.

After defeating the Chiefs, the Bills put on another firework performance and extended their hot-streak with a fifth consecutive win.

San Francisco, who fell to 5-7, suffered in the snow game, giving up three fumbles, which the Bills capitalized on. One turnover was a ball that slipped out of Brock Purdy's grasp. The Northern California team appeared completely out of their element playing in the snow at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills also secured their fifth straight AFC East title with Sunday's win.

Buffalo chooses out the years against the Rams, Lions, Patriots, Jets and Patriots once again.

Josh Allen finds himself in prime territory to make a last-minute but convincing claim for MVP over current favorite Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

