Insane Stat Shows Just How Bad Chicago Bears Were Against 49ers

After a Thanksgiving Day debacle against the Detroit Lions and a long stretch of overall bad play, the Chicago Bears decided to fire head coach Matt Eberflus . The hope was that it would right the ship and get the Bears to salvage the home stretch of their season.

That didn’t happen.

Sunday, Da Bears faced off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area, and let's just say the first half was one of - if not the - worst halves of football any team played this year. The offense was as stagnant as all get out, and if you had the 49ers defense on your fantasy team, you were one happy fan.

Chicago had five drives in the first half, all of which ended in punts (yikes). What’s worse is how badly the offense performed before those punts happened.

Whether it was the Niners suffocating defense or the lethargic Bears offense (or both), Chicago only accumulated 4 yards of offense. That means that they gained less than 1 yard per drive.

I had the chance to start Bears running back D’Andre Swift in one of my fantasy leagues, and I’m really glad I didn’t (not that it mattered, I’m still getting blown out). While the Bears' offense finally scored a touchdown in the third quarter, it's still not a good day for Swift or anyone on that side of the ball.

It looks like the Bears’ problems run significantly deeper than Eberflus. Despite all the moves Chicago made to bolster its this past offseason, they’ve still got some more to make before they are legitimate contenders.