Matt Eberflus Fired By Bears After Bad Stretch And Terrible Work On National TV

It wasn't possible for Matt Eberflus to survive a six-game losing skid, including three consecutive disastrous last-minute meltdowns, and the embarrassment of his coaching malpractice on Thanksgiving Day. So it was a matter of when, not if he'd be fired.

And by noon on Friday we got the answer to when.

Now.

Black Friday For Matt Eberflus

Friday afternoon turned into a literal Black Friday for Eberflus when he met with Bears chairman George H. McCaskey, club president and CEO Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles and was fired.

"This morning, after meeting with George and Kevin, we informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head coaching position," Poles said in a statement. "I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward."

It marks the first time the Chicago Bears, founded in 1920, have ever fired a head coach in-season.

Eberflus, 54, was in his third season with the Bears. He leaves with a record of 14-32.

Sources confirmed to OutKick that offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will take over as Chicago's interim head coach the remainder of this season. The bears later confirmed this as well.

It is unlikely, OutKick was told, Brown will get the full-time job after the season barring an undefeated stretch the rest of the season.

Thomas Brown New Bears Interim

The Bears are currently 4-8 and have lost six consecutive games.

And, yes, the last three games have been career-killers for Eberflus.

Chicago lost to Green Bay on Nov. 17 when kicker Cairo Santos had a potential game-winning field goal blocked. That wasn't the problem. Blocked kicks happen.

But after that game, the Packers spoke openly about the Bears having weaknesses in their blocking scheme for field goals. And they came into the game knowing they'd get a chance to block a kick, which they obviously did.

That speaks to poor coaching by the Bears.

The Bears didn't fix the issue the following week and had another kick blocked in similar fashion. Again, coaching. And then they lost that game in overtime.

Thanksgiving Disaster Last Straw

And on Thanksgiving Day, came the proverbial last straw.

The Bears blew a chance to tie the game against the Detroit Lions in the final 32 seconds when they couldn't get a play off in time to guarantee themselves multiple plays – including a potential tying field goal try.

And why couldn't the Bears get two plays off in 32 seconds? Because their was confusion. And quarterback Caleb Williams, a rookie, tried to change the one play at the line of scrimmage. And watching the operation take so long, Eberflus didn't call a time out.

The coach then defended the who thing afterward.

Stunning.

Eberflus Goes Out At Bottom

On Friday morning, Eberflus told reporters nothing was different than any other week. He had met with Warren and Poles after the game as he always does. He had met with the players as he always does. And he was moving forward toward planning for the next game against the 49ers.

Oh, and one more thing: Eberflus mentioned in passing that he did have one more meeting coming with Warren and Poles later in the day. It must have been startling to him when the club chairman was sitting in as well.

That would be his last meeting as the Bears head coach because he was fired in that meeting.

"I support Ryan and the decision that was made this morning. We understand how imperative the head coaching role is for building and maintaining a championship-caliber team, leading our players and our organization. Our fans have stood by us and persevered through every challenge, and they deserve better results. Our organizational and operational structure is strong, focused, aligned and energized for the future," said Warren in a statement.

The Bears, by the way, are in last place in the NFC North – the toughest division in pro football.