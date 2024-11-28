Matt Eberflus Blows End Of Bears Game And Then Defends His Terrible Decision

Some teams figure out how to win games. The Chicago Bears are running a clinic on how to lose games this season. And it continues to be a horrible look for coach Matt Eberflus.

The Bears lost to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, 23-20, and they leave looking like, well, turkeys.

Because they just totally botched it.

In amateur hour fashion.

Eberflus Freezes In Final 32 Seconds

"Disappointing, disappointed for the players," Eberflus said. "They put themselves in position to win that game."

Ultimately that points to Eberflus.

So what happened Thursday?

Well, consider that the Lions dominated the first half and 16-0 in something of a one-sided snoozer. But then the Bears in the second half, perhaps taking advantage of a Detroit defense playing with multiple backups, rallied.

Bears Turn Good Situation Into Loss

And the rally eventually put the Bears at a 23-20 deficit with 43 seconds to play and needing a field goal to tie the score.

Then disaster struck for the Bears in the final 32 seconds.

This is the Eberflus explanation:

"Our hope was that we're in third [down] going into fourth, that we would re-rack that play at 18 seconds, throw it in bounds and get into field goal range and call a time out," the coach said.

Except that's not what happened.

The Bears snapped the football with 36 seconds to play. The play-call was a quarterback draw. And the Lions didn't get the memo because they sacked Williams with 32 seconds to play.

So, did Eberflus call his final timeout with 32 seconds to play to get his offense re-organized? Nope.

Eberflus Didn't Save Caleb Williams

Did Williams rush his team to the line of scrimmage and snap the ball with 16, 17, or 20 seconds to play so as to have time for one final play afterward? Nope.

The Bears regrouped as the clock ran. And ran. And ran. The clock ran all the way down to 6 seconds when the ball was snapped. And by the time Williams threw an incomplete pass downfield, time had expired.

This is where everyone must understand, it's the quarterback's job to get the offense back onside and get the ball snapped quickly. Williams failed to do that.

But if the quarterback, who in this case is a rookie, is failing at that moment, it's the head coach's job to save him.

And Eberflus did not. So, why not?

"So, right there, we liked the play that we had," he said. "And we were hoping he was going to … get the ball snapped. Then we would have called time out right there. But once it's under seven [seconds] you call time out there, you're basically throwing the ball into the end zone."

Eberflus Defends Bad Decision

Here's the thing: As Eberflus was watching the ball not get snapped at 18 seconds, 17 seconds, it was time to call time out and save his team. He failed.

But he doesn't accept that.

"I like what we did there," Eberflus said. "Again, once it's under 12 there, you're going to call time out there, you don't have an option … To me, I think we handled it the right way. I do believe you re-rack the play, get it in bounds and then call time out. That's why we held it and it didn't work out the way we wanted it to."

This is not the way.

Except for the Bears, it is the way. Their last three games have been a masterclass in dumb.

They got a potential winning field goal blocked against the Green Bay Packers three weeks ago. Afterward, Green Bay players told reporters they had been schooled on scheme and blocking flaws on the Bears field goal team.

Last week the Bears rallied against Minnesota, scoring 11 points in 22 seconds to force overtime. And they got the ball first in overtime. And still lost.

And now this monstrosity.

Eberflus Called Out On TV

This, mind you, comes weeks after Eberflus fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. And it comes weeks after the Bears' defense, which Eberflus runs, gave up a stunning Hail Mary against the Washington Commanders to lose that game.

So can you guess what folks on social media are saying?

Even CBS, which telecast the game, served up Eberflus as the person at fault after this one.

"I think this is now two times Matt Eberflus has froze at the end of the game," Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher said on air.

It should be noted the Bears were founded in 1920 and have never, in their 100-plus-year history, fired a head coach in-season.

Eberflus, who wouldn't admit he blew the final sequence, did take responsibility for the loss.

"I'm the head football coach, so I'm taking the blame, of course, that's what you do," he said. "We didn't get it done, and it starts at the top, and it starts right here. So, accountability is right here with me. We we've got to do it better, and I've got to do it better."