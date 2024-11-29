NFL's Toughest Division Leaders Feast On More Victims, Now Will Turn Sights On Each Other

At the end of the evening, the Green Bay Packers were feasting on turkey legs supplied by NBC, and running back Josh Jacobs was even carrying a tray of food back with him to a winning locker room as a prize for unmasking the Miami Dolphins as just another team.

That's what teams in the NFC North have done with some consistency this year:

Beat pretenders.

Take home prizes.

Lions Versus Packers Up Next

And now we've reached the portion of the season when the NFC North looks inward.

The best division in football is soon going to turn on itself.

The entire NFC, the standings blare, has four teams with at least nine wins. The NFC North has three of those teams.

So it's about to get interesting.

After both the Detroit Lions and Packers dispatched their Thanksgiving Day opponents, they must now turn sights on each other. Neither gets the extended 10-day mini-buy teams that play on a Thursday typically enjoy.

They play each other next Thursday – Dec. 5th – in Detroit.

"We know who we’ve got this week coming up," Packers quarterback Jordan Love said after the Dolphins win. "And it is a really good Lions team. Obviously, they got us the first game. We will look at everything. (We) will look at all the film and put our game plan together. The rhythm we’re finding on offense right now and the way the defense is playing, I think we are in a good spot."

Vikings Are Darn Good, Too

That game Thursday is not for the division title because the Packers are two games behind Detroit, which happens to be tied for the best record in the NFL.

But it matters because the Lions must also play the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

Have you heard of the Vikings? They're won four consecutive games, and are also chasing the Lions in the NFC North.

Fact is, the Vikings are in second place in the NFC North. And their final two games of the season will be interesting because they're playing the Packers and Lions back-to-back.

It's going to be a party, y'all.

And we know this because these teams are tested. None are a curiosity.

Lions Tied For Most Wins In NFL

The Lions struggled at the end to beat the Bears on Thursday and Chicago coach Matt Eberflus did solid work making sure his own team lost.

"That's division win No. 3 and that's win No. 11 on the season," Lions coach Dan Campbell told his players afterward. "And we're not looking back."

The Bears, by the way, are the NFC North's red-headed stepchild. We'll have nothing to do with them in this column beyond this paragraph because they're banished to a castle dungeon in Transylvannia somewhere to do penance for being a subpar team.

We do not acknowledge subpar teams in the NFC North.

We barely acknowledge wins over subpar teams in the NFC North, which is why we're finally about to mention details about the Packers' victory over the Dolphins at Lambeau Field.

Packers Dominate Dolphins

These two teams with great histories brought their old-time Super Bowl uniforms to the game. And one team played like it wants to play in the next Super Bowl in February. And the Dolphins played as if their Super Bowl era uniforms were as close to that championship game as they're going to get this season.

The Packers dominated from the start as the more physical team and coach Matt LeFleur believes that's something to be carried over to the upcoming Detroit game.

"I think the one thing that stands out to me is just we’re being physical in every phase of football, and I think that’s going to do us well," he said. "I think that gives you a chance each and every week. When it shows up all over the tape, whether it’s how our linebackers hit people, whether it’s up front ... I think our guys are being extremely physical and that’s something we can hang our hat on."

The Packers held a 24-3 halftime lead and were never seriously challenged.

The Dolphins are now 1-9 against teams with winning records the last two seasons. They're 0-5 in games in which the weather is under 40 degrees in recent years. They're vying for a playoff spot but that's more a dream than a reality.

"I wouldn’t say that the dream is dead for our team just yet," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said.

Packers Make Miami Look Soft

The Packers did give up a lot of garbage time stat-padding to Tagovailoa, who finished with 365 passing yards. A whopping 247 of those came in the second half after Miami trailed by 21 points.

The Packers also made the Dolphins look soft.

That's how it is in the NFC North. And having disposed of Miami, Green Bay goes forward toward more important things.

"…We’ve got a great group," LaFleur said. "I love that locker room. I love those guys in that room. It’s a special group."