Randi Mahomes, Chiefs QB's Viral Mom, Gives Fearless Response On Trans Athletes in Women's Sports

Randi Mahomes supported President Donald Trump before the election

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, is making waves for standing up for women in the debate over trans athletes in sports.

Randi first grabbed attention on Nov. 4, 2024, rocking a Make America Great Again hat and cheering for President Donald Trump the night before the 2024 election. In a video shared by OutKick that blew up online, she shouted, "Make America great again. Let’s do it. Woo!" while hyped up at Arrowhead Stadium.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 09: Randi Mahomes attends 'Shaq's Fun House' at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Now, Randi’s diving into the trans athletes debate, sticking up for what she calls common sense.

She’s all in for women who want to keep trans athletes (born male) out of women’s sports, fighting for a level playing field.

On the MOMetize Your Passion podcast with host Tirralan Watkin, Randi tackled the recent CIF controversy in California and the issue of trans athletes dominating women’s sports. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10:  Randi Mahomes arrives at SI The Party at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

She didn’t hold back, saying, "Personally, from being a woman and a girl and doing coed teams throughout my life and just having fun in sports… there’s a huge difference between male and female."

Randi spoke with heart, using her own experiences to push for fairness in women’s sports. 

"And as a female, I think that it’s not a fair matchup. I love everyone, but when it comes to physical strength and just our DNA, I don’t think it’s fair — because I do have a daughter, and I do have a son. As you develop, there is a difference. …

"But I just think there is a difference in DNA, unfortunately or fortunately. And I just think that women really need to be with women, and men need to be with men."

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and mother Randi Mahomes celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, became America’s team last year, showing open support for president-elect Trump when it wasn’t an easy stance to take.

Patrick’s wife, Brittany, is known as a Trump supporter and one of his biggest celebrity backers.

Randi deserves props for long-standing in the pocket under pressure, unafraid to speak her mind. 

