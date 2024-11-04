Randi Mahomes, Mother Of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Proudly Endorses Donald Trump Ahead of MNF Showdown

Donald Trump just added one major member to his team ahead of Tuesday's presidential election: Randi Mahomes.

Yeah, you heard it right; the mother of three-time Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is endorsing Trump, a figure who was once deemed persona non grata by the mainstream media.

Fit with a MAGA hat, Randi proudly endorsed her preferred candidate for prez …

With the election less than a day away, Trump's team of supporters — including Randi — are sounding the alarm for No. 45 to beat Kamala Harris for the seat of leader of the free world.

OutKick founder Clay Travis posted an exclusive video of Mahomes' mom, getting ready in her suite ahead of the Chiefs' primetime matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (a rematch of Super Bowl LV).

On Election Eve, Randi had a resounding message for America: "Make America great again; let’s do it!"

Many people are noticing a significant cultural shift towards Team Trump, and that momentum is now undeniable.

The momentum shift was evident in the landscape of football during Week 8 after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys.

In the postgame, 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa flashed his "Make America Great Again" for the masses to see, which is a huge public message in favor of Trump.

The comments reacting to Clay's video loved the open support for Trump at a major NFL game, and especially with Taylor Swift (supporting Harris) in attendance.

"AMERICA BABY!" one fan commented on Clay's post.

As OutKick's Armando Salguero put it, the Chiefs are America's Team. And with a Mahomes on the roster, how can Team Trump lose?

