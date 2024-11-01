NFL Turns Nick Bosa MAGA Hat Fine Issue Into A Topic Of Intrigue

Normally, the NFL is intentional in the manner it handles routine fines, and the fact that isn't going to happen this week with the Nick Bosa MAGA hat moment says things.

It says the NFL is afraid of angering half the country, whatever it may do.

It says the NFL is trying to minimize the incident and the issue of a possible fine but is inadvertently magnifying it.

It says someone at the NFL who thinks they're really smart isn't smart at all on this one.

NFL Leaks About Bosa Fine Chances

The league on Friday leaked news to numerous media outlets, including the Washington Post, that it continues "reviewing" that moment when Bosa donned a white MAGA hat with gold lettering and photobombed the NBC postgame interview with his teammates on live television.

The fact the NFL is reviewing that moment is not news, although the NFL leaked it as if it is. The entire Earth understood the NFL had to look at that incident and decide whether or not to fine Bosa.

The news is that the NFL is delaying a decision on a fine. No decision is expected until next week, the reports said in the exact same phrasing it came from the NFL source that leaked it.

And here's a ridiculous part of that text: Bosa is not facing a suspension.

Bosa Won't Be Imprisoned

That part tells you the world view of the people leaking this stuff.

The NFL, which has seen players wear BLM shirts as political statements, and had a mass movement of players making political statements by kneeling during the national anthem for a couple of years, never fined any of those players.

Why would it feel the need to say it's not going to suspend Bosa for wearing a Make America Great Again hat?

That is borderline insulting because it suggests Bosa's act might rise to that level of sanction in somebody's mind.

So, everyone should be glad he's not going to be suspended for wearing the hat after a game. Also, be glad he's not going to turned over to Homeland Security or imprisoned.

Here Comes The NFL Not Thinking

And, yet, that offensive part is not the actual dumb part of the NFL's leak.

The dumb part is where the league tells friendly journalists who won't question the source that the timing of a decision on a fine won't come this week. It'll be next week at the earliest.

And the reason this is dumb is that it makes an otherwise mundane fine issue start to glow in neon.

NFL fines, you see, are routinely issued within a week after games are played and just prior to the next week's games. A majority of fines are announced on Saturday.

But now, the NFL is holding off on this particular fine and thus setting it apart. That screams to anyone paying attention the NFL views this issue as different, bigger than the average fine issue.

Will Goodell Be Involved In Fine Determination

So, is commissioner Roger Goodell going to get involved in this one? Normally he wouldn't. Then again, the NFL is telling us this isn't a normal fine issue.

And is it more than mere coincidence the NFL's new timing for addressing the MAGA hat fine issue might not come until after the Nov. 5 election?

It certainly looks that way.

That is shortsighted. Suppose the NFL actually thought waiting until after the votes are counted is the best timing for releasing news on this matter.

Is it going to wait until the day after the election? Or will it wait for the week or two that are expected to take for all the votes to be counted?

Or will it wait for the election to be decided by whatever legal challenges happen in the months ahead?

Or will it wait until the election is certified, or the new president is inaugurated?

What is the point of waiting until after election day when the United States of America may not have a decision on a new president next week after election day?

The Rules Are The Rules

This is really a cut-and-dried issue.

The league has rules. And as SFGate.com reported, Rule 5, Article 4, Section 8 applies to postgame messages from players:

"Throughout the period on game day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office."

Furthermore: "The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns."

So what "reviewing" that needs extra work is the NFL doing here?

NFL Trying To Avoid Backlash

Is this a rule or not? Did Bosa break it or not? What's the gray area that needs more review than a horse collar tackle or unsportsmanlike conduct penalty?

The NFL is obviously trying to avoid backlash on the matter by kicking the can down the road another week.

It doesn't want to anger half the country by fining Bosa for representing the MAGA movement.

It doesn't want to anger half the country by not fining Bosa for representing the MAGA movement.

Make a decision and move on, people.

The NFL is overthinking this.