Nick Bosa Photobombs NBC Postgame Interview To Show Off His MAGA Hat

The fear of rocking MAGA hats in public has definitely disappeared for many people in America over the last four years, and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is one of the most obvious examples of that now.

On Sunday night, moments after the 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-24, NBC Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Melissa Stark was interviewing Niners quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and running back Isaac Guerendo.

And then MAGA had its moment.

Nick Bosa Dons MAGA Hat

Bosa snuck up on the group as if they were an unsuspecting quarterback he typically hunts and pointed to his white hat.

The white hat said Make America Great Again in gold lettering.

Bosa pointed to the hat for a moment and then scurried away.

"Alright, Nick Bosa with a message there," the surprised Stark said.

Shudder the thought that Stark would tell the audience what the hat actually said, but whatever. Bosa's point was made.

And he got plenty of attention for it on social media and in his postgame press conference.

Bosa Press Conference Addresses MAGA

In his press conference, in which Bosa was asked about his team finally finishing off an opponent, and the meaning of the upcoming bye week, someone asked why he decided to make a political statement on national TV?

"I'm not going to talk too much about it," Bosa said, "but I think it's an important time."

Well, yeah, it's important. The country is about to have an election on Nov. 5 that will determine which direction it is going to go.

The choice is restoring America to the republic it has been until recently, with the rule of law again becoming important again, with the economy given a chance to succeed again, and with respect around the world returning again.

The other choice in direction is the opposite of all that by voting for Kamala Harris.

NBC Audience Sees MAGA

The interesting coincidence about the whole situation was captured by OutKick founder Clay Travis in real time, in that he was watching both NBC's football game and MSNBC's coverage of Donald Trump's rally in Madison Square Garden.

On the one hand, MSNBC was vilifying Trump as a NAZI to its viewer – that's not a typo.

And Big Daddy NBC, with an actual audience tuned in for a sporting event, was seeing Bosa's moment.

The Bosa move, by the way, is not without risk. The NFL has rules for players wearing league-approved merchandise during interviews and MAGA is, shocker, not NFL approved.

It will be interesting to see if the NFL decides to fine Bosa, which would be a story in of itself for suggesting an apparent distaste for MAGA. The league never fined anyone for wearing a BLM hat.

Bosa: It's Easier To Be MAGA

Anyway, that's another story.

This story is that folks like Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell and Jack Lambert and Bosa are now unafraid to let you know their political leanings, when before we mostly just heard from people like Gregg Popovich or Steve Kerr or other liberals endorsing their candidate.

MAGA is now more accepted and in the open among athletes and public figures.

"I mean, it's definitely a little easier nowadays," Bosa admitted when asked if he's going to do anything else on that front. "But, no, I don't feel too inclined to do that."

And why not before, he was asked?

"It's just a different climate," Bosa said.