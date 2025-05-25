Trans High School Track & Field Athlete Dominates, Qualifies For California State Finals In Multiple Events

AB Hernandez, a male high school athlete identifying as a female, continues to make waves in the track and field world.

Hernandez, a name you may be familiar with, took first place in both the long jump and triple jump at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Masters Meet over the weekend. By doing so, Hernandez qualified in both events for next weekend's state championships.

The junior from Jurupa Valley High School, located East of Los Angeles, finished fourth in the high jump, failing to qualify for a third event by one spot.

Hernandez's latest accomplishments could be enough to start netting him college scholarship offers in women's track and field, made possible by the fact that the biological male recently amended his birth certificate to reflect his "change" for the paltry sum of $23.

Seems like a potentially lucrative return on investment. For the price of lunch for two at Chick-fil-A, a biological male could compete in – and dominate – women's sports and "earn" thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

Parents were rightly outraged at the meet, as one mom angrily confronted Hernandez's mother and questioned why her son was not only allowed to compete in girls' sports, but encouraged to do so.

"What a coward of a woman you are," the angry mom shouted. "Your mental illness is on your son, coward."

Good for these parents for taking matters into their own hands.

If the governing bodies of both the high school athletic departments and the state of California won't step in and do what needs to be done, you can be sure the parents will be there to pick up the slack and protect their children.

Hernandez was able to best the competition on the girls' side of things, but let's take a look at how he would have finished had he competed with the boys:

Many on the left continue to attest that men have no biological advantage over women in competitive sports, but the evidence continues to mount against their arguments.

When you see an individual dominating girls' competitions the way Hernandez has been and then juxtapose it with how far outclassed he is by the boys he should be competing against, it starts to paint the picture of just how absurd this premise continues to be.

In March, California Governor Gavin Newsom was asked by conservative commentator Charlie Kirk his thoughts on Hernandez specifically and transgender athletes in general. Newsom called those situations "deeply unfair."

"You, right now, should come out and be like, 'You know what, the young man who's about to win the state championship in the long jump in female sports, that shouldn't happen,'" Kirk told Newsom. "You, as the governor, should step out and say, ‘No.’"

"I think it's an issue of fairness," Newsom replied. "I completely agree with you on that."

Since then – and after major blowback from pro-trans organizations – Newsom has been conspicuously quiet. And the mainstream media at large continues to maintain its silence about the issue.

And they likely will be for some time until more people hold their feet to the fire.