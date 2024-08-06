Kansas City Chiefs Are (Conservative) America's Team | Armando Salguero

The previous NFL dynasty had its fans, no doubt, but outside of New England, the Patriots were widely reviled because those teams offered a lot to dislike, including alleged cheating scandals, a complaining, whining pretty-boy quarterback, and an unlikable Grinch of a head coach.

The new NFL dynasty is a pain for anyone else wanting to win a Super Bowl lately.

But the Kansas City Chiefs are hard to dislike.

And for conservative America, these guys are increasingly beloved. Or should be.

Chiefs Consistently Take Conservative Approach

The Chiefs have won three of the past four Super Bowls, two in a row, and are in 2024 chasing a historic three-peat.

So, yeah, there's a lot to love for the primarily Midwest fan base. But the Chiefs the past couple of years have said and done things that -- intentionally or not -- have made them favorites among people with conservative values and leanings.

And it's not just an isolated example that gives you hope and then hurts you later. The Chiefs' off-the-field actions have given them something they perpetually strive for but don't always attain on the field:

Consistency.

The latest such action was the signing of kicker Harrison Butker to an NFL record four-year, $25.6 million contract extension that includes $17.75 million in guaranteed money.

Butker will be the highest paid kicker of all time, averaging $6.4 million per season. And why does this endear the Chiefs to conservative America?

Are you kidding?

Chiefs Reward Kicking Tandem

Butker has been the target of the left, cancel culture, the left-leaning media, and even some in the NFL, since he made that commencement speech at St. Benedictine College in May.

That speech, which took swipes at President Biden's abortion stance, pride month, and a woman's option to be a mom and wife as well as join the work force, lit up cyberspace.

It caused liberals to start petitions to get the kicker booted off the team, write disapproving editorials in the local newspaper, put out statements criticizing the player, and otherwise just about lose their minds.

The Chiefs obviously bowed to the pressure and sanctioned Butker for speaking his mind.

Ha. No they didn't.

Coach Andy Reid defended Butker, claiming everyone has a right to opinions outside the club that do not hurt the club. The coach said he didn't even address the issue with Butker because it simply wasn't a thing within the team.

Hunts Steer Chiefs In Right Direction

The Hunt family, which owns the Chiefs, put out a statement of support for Butker. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and even the tight end's brother Jason Kelce, said they didn't necessarily agree with Butker but supported him for the person and teammate he is.

Everyone reacted like Americans – accepting that different folks have different opinions and everyone has a God-given right to voice that opinion.

That obviously isn't how every American feels. The left didn't get Butker fired like it wanted after that speech and on Monday when it became clear Butker isn't going anywhere, one former ESPN anchor stepped in a pile of muck by saying the contract "underscores the inherent truth of the NFL: the better you are at the job the more a team is willing to put up with pure and simple."

Which begs the question, what exactly did the Chiefs put up with? A player with traditional values?

Weird.

One more thing about the Chiefs and their special teams: They didn't bow to cancel culture when it came after punter Matt Ariza following a civil suit alleging rape in 2022. The Bills cut Ariza when the allegations arose, but as soon as the suit was dropped the Chiefs were first in line to sign Ariza.

White House Visit Not Political

Butker, by the way, accompanied the Chiefs to the White House for the celebratory visit with President Biden in May. Everyone seemed to enjoy the club's second trip to the People's House.

And what is conservative about this move?

Well, it showed an ability to compartmentalize sports and politics. It showed that whatever arguments or disagreements Americans may have, they can still agree to be one nation.

Reid put the the club's previous White House visit in perspective for anyone looking to score political points.

"You know what was neat? I mentioned it to you down there that you put all the politics aside," Reid said. "So, you’re not democratic, you’re not republican, you’re not independent. You’re just – you’re an American.

"I thought that was the neatest part of the thing -- that everybody was just enjoying the history and they laid out a spread for us of food that was great."

Parade Tragedy Answered With 'Love'

After winning Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs held another victory parade in downtown Kansas City. Except this one was marred by violence as three men allegedly became involved in a gun fight that left at least 39 injured and one woman dead.

And, of course, some politicians used the tragedy to push for more gun laws. But the Chiefs took a different tack.

"You’re our future," Reid said referring to the region and the country's youth. "And as great as we can make this place, we want to do that. We can turn this, which was a negative, into a real positive. With just a little togetherness and love, we can fix a lot of problems."

So some people want to take away more guns while Reid's antidote is to spread more love.

It's obvious the two biggest names on the Kansas City roster are Mahomes and Kelce. And everyone understands both have their opinions about the culture and politics which they mostly do not share.

Swifties Want To Cancel Kelce?

But, um, that was Mahomes and Kelce walking out on stage with country singer Morgan Wallen for a show at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

And Wallen was wearing a No. 7 jersey – the number Butker wears.

So maybe this was a message from Wallen. Maybe it was just a coincidence he got the No. 7 with his name on the back because he likes No. 7. Either way, some Swifties lost their minds.

Kelce is Taylor Swift's boyfriend, for those living under the proverbial rock. And Swift has endorsed President Biden previously.

So her fans immediately called for a breakup with Kelce. Why? Because he had the nerve to not hate Wallen for all he apparently stands for.

How dare he?

No Pride Month Salute

Hey, um, have we mentioned the NFL celebrated pride month in June? Only a small minority of the teams – the number shrank as the month advanced – did not bow to the social media embrace of pride month.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? They celebrated Father's Day, their Super Bowl ring ceremony, their players and coaches, and their franchise history on X.

No mention of pride month.

The Chiefs are not perfect. They had a rough offseason. They make mistakes and lose games like every other NFL team.

But do they handle business in a manner that suggests they're a traditional football team that mostly upholds traditional values as an organization? The evidence is clear.