Swifties Are Melting Down Because Travis Kelce Walked Out With Morgan Wallen At Arrowhead

The Swifties are turning on Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. It's a moment that everyone knew would happen eventually.

You really hate to see it, but here we are. There's not much he can do about it except hold on tight and ride it out. All he can hope for is that he survives.

So what has the Swifties melting down?

Well, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had the audacity to walk out with country singer Morgan Wallen at his concert at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night.

Kelce was joined by his teammates Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones for this unforgivable act. That doesn't seem to matter all that much to Swifties.

They're in full meltdown mode over Kelce's appearance alongside the country star and have called for Tay Tay to breakup with him.

Here's the walkout. Make sure your small children aren't around while you watch it. You'd hate for them to witness such a vile act.

Disgusting, right? No wonder the Swifties are losing it.

On top of that, did you see what Wallen was wearing? He hit the stage wearing a Chiefs jersey with Harrison Butker's number on it.

The Swifties Are So Done With Travis Kelce

That's not allowed according to the crazies on X. But even they don't hold a candle to the level of insanity the Swifties possess.

They've had enough of one Travis Kelce, and they seem to think that Taylor really gives two craps about what they have to say about it.

Life comes at you fast. One minute, you're the hottest couple on the planet. Your jerseys are flying off the shelves, and you're winning a Super Bowl with your immensely famous girlfriend in attendance.

Then it's off to some more of her shows, and you're suddenly a hero, the knight in shining armor. All that is wiped away by walking out alongside a country music star in your team's stadium.

Come on Swifties. If you really want to get your point across, you've got to start burning those Kelce jerseys. Everyone knows that's how you let a player know you're no longer a fan.