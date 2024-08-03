Morgan Wallen Stirs The Pot By Wearing Harrison Butker's Number At Arrowhead Concert

Just when you thought we were all gonna have a nice Saturday on this app, Morgan Wallen decided to wear Harrison Butker's No. 7 at his concert in Kansas City last night, therefore dividing the insufferable internet yet again.

Can't we all just get along? I mean, goodness. One day it's Olympic boxers. The next, it's Morgan Wallen and maybe Harrison Butker. Y'all really can't agree on anything, can you?

For those who missed it, Wallen played at Arrowheard Stadium last night. He walked out and greeted the crowd with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce (of course) by his side. But it's what Wallen was wearing that had the wokes on Twitter hitting the panic button.

It was a No. 7 Chiefs jersey. Harrison Butker, who offended half the country earlier this year, wears No. 7. Was this particular jersey a Butker one? No. It was a custom Morgan Wallen jersey, because it said "Wallen" on the back.

But, it was still Butker's number. And the crowd still went wild, according to boots on the ground. And that means Wallen is either the greatest thing since sliced bread, because he's #TeamButker, or he's public enemy No. 1 … because he wore Harrison Butker's number:

Morgan Wallen can wear what he wants, I promise it's OK

First off … Morgan Wallen isn't stupid? Look, I love the guy, but he can be an idiot in life. Look it up on your own time.

Second off … if it was a Butker jersey, he's not stupid. He's just … a normal dude? Like, what are we doing here? Are we all really still offended by what Harrison Butker said, like, four months ago? Seriously? Wild.

After doing some digging, I don't think this was a Harrison Butker jersey, by the way. Wallen wears custom No. 7 jerseys all the time. He's a big fan of the number, apparently.

I'm sure this is common knowledge in the country music world, but I don't look into things that deeply, so forgive me.

But, that doesn't mean he didn't wear this particular one to support Harrison Butker and get the Arrowhead crowd all fired up. Certainly could have. Nothing wrong with that, either.

Frankly, I'm more annoyed that Travis Kelce was there. Guy can't just let other people have the spotlight, huh?

Anyway, all in all, a great start to the day! Can't wait to see what nonsense is next.