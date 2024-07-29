Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Again Beats Critics Calling For His Job

The onslaught against Harrison Butker came fast and furious after he, you know, expressed his opinions on a variety of topics during a graduation speech in May.

Butker's opinions on pride month, President Biden's approval of abortions, and the role of women in the work force but also in the home, incensed a bunch of people.

And those incensed people got loud.

Attacks On Butker Came Fast And Furious

The local newspaper published an editorial calling for Butker's release from the team. Organizations started petitions to have the kicker booted from the NFL, and the league's diversity head said Butker's diversity of opinion was not what the NFL is about.

So, yeah, a rough few weeks for Harrison Butker.

But, interestingly, Butker not only survived but thrived amid the wilting sorties.

He got support from the family of Chiefs owner, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

He got support from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

He got support from teammates, and even big-name guys around the league, who said they didn't necessarily agree with everything he said.

He was still invited to and visited the White House without having to go a couple of rounds with the Secret Service.

Harrison Butker Victories Rewarded

Butker's enduring presence on the Chiefs, amid calls for his ouster, even helped save a teammate from a life-threatening medical emergency.

Butker also collected (another) Super Bowl ring with his teammates, so he's enjoyed a lot of success amid a lot of potential to lose approval and even his job.

But Butker isn't done winning because another victory came over the weekend.

When the NFL voted to change the kickoff rules as an experimental measure for the 2024 season, it put a premium on being able to put as many available athletes who can tackle on the field for the play.

So there has been speculation the Chiefs might remove Butker from kickoffs. The Chiefs, you see, have Justin Reid on the roster.

Butker Remains Kickoff Weapon

Reid can obviously tackle because that's his day job as an NFL safety. But the guy also has a howitzer for a leg, which he's been pitching to coaches so he can use as the new kickoff guy.

But guess what? The Chiefs are sticking with Butker.

(Sad face emoji for the Butker haters).

"Butker's going to be our main kickoff guy," Chiefs assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub said over the weekend. "I mean, hands down, because he can do a lot of different things. He's our most talented kickoff guy."

Toub recognizes having 11 guys covering kicks when there's a defensive player who also kicks off is an advantage. So there could be situations using Reid makes sense.

But there is no scenario for totally eliminating Butker.

Why?

Dave Toub Outlines Kickoff Strategies

"We've learned that you want to try to kick the ball without a lot of hang time, low, a ball that probably goes inside the 10, maybe skips into the end zone," Toub said. "A ball they can't get to right away."

And the most adept and consistent kicker at doing that is Butker.

"If they catch the ball on the line drive at the 10-yard line it's going to be easy for them to get it out to the 30, so you have to try to kick it away from the returns if you can," Toub said.

"Get it in the target zone and skip it into the end zone, possibly for a touchback and bring it out to the 20. That's the ultimate goal on kickoffs."

The Chiefs might also decide in certain situations that merely kicking the ball out of the back of the end zone is the right move, thus giving the return team the ball at the 30-yard line.

"We're going to do what's best for the team," Toub said. "If we feel giving them five yards is better than trying to pin them deep with a different kind of kick, we'll kick touchbacks because Butker can kick touchbacks.

"He'll hit it out the back of the end zone."