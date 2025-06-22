Simone Biles Abruptly Deletes X Account After Riley Gaines Feud, Clay Travis Reacts

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, with 1.9 million followers on X, deleted her account in the aftermath of a heated online feud with OutKick's Riley Gaines.

On Sunday, users on X shared screenshots of an error message for the ‘@Simone_Biles’ username, prompting widespread speculation.

The controversy began when Biles clashed with Gaines over the OutKick host’s stance on keeping men (trans athletes) out of women’s sports.

On June 6, Biles posted, "@Riley_Gaines_ You're truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser."

She added, "You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead... You bully them... One thing's for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!"

Many found Biles’ pro-trans argument surprising, given her impact as a decorated Team USA gymnast, and accused her of gaslighting.

The public feud escalated when Biles targeted Gaines personally, saying, "Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines."

Gaines responded sharply, stating, "This is actually so disappointing. It's not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform. Men don't belong in women's sports and I say that with my full chest."

The backlash prompted Biles to issue an apology, including for her personal remarks about Gaines’ body.

"The current system doesn't adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn't help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for," Biles said.

READ: Olympic Medalist MyKayla Skinner Says She Was 'Bullied' And 'Belittled' By Simone Biles, Applauds Riley Gaines

"These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don't have the answers or solutions to, but I believe it starts with empathy and respect."

Biles faced further scrutiny with recent allegations of bullying from former Team USA teammate MyKayla Skinner.

The mounting PR headache culminated in Biles deactivating her X account, seemingly to escape the negative press.

Riley Gaines reacted to Biles’ departure from X, expressing disappointment.

"[Simone] has an incredibly unpopular and morally indefensible take; gets rightfully ridiculed for it; issues a groveling public apology after unrelenting backlash; deletes account to pretend it never happened. Sad to see such a phenom go down like this," Gaines said.

OutKick founder Clay Travis also weighed in, criticizing Biles’ team.

"It appears @simone_biles has deleted her Twitter account after she attacked ⁦@Riley_Gaines⁩, defended men in women’s sports, and issued a strangely worded apology written by her moronic PR team."

(Good move or good riddance? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela