One Knicks Ticket Costs More Than Plane, Hotel And Flight To Indiana

Make no mistake about it, the New York Knicks not only run New York City right now, but also the four remaining NBA Playoff teams.

The electric atmosphere, chaos, passion, mayhem, and even literal fights at times have brought the "New Knicks" to a whole new stratosphere, and oh yeah, they're pretty good athletes as well.

But with such hype for a team in which many of its born-and-raised fanbase have seen generations of family members and friends unfortunately pass away since its last NBA Title in 1973, everyone wants to be a part of the magic that's happening at The Garden for the Eastern Conference Finals between New York and the Indiana Pacers.

And you can be there too… if you're loaded, that is. Or willing to travel to Indiana.

SUPER BOWL PRICES AND MORE

Ahead of Wednesday's Game 1, fans, scalpers, parents, celebrities, investors - you name it, were trying to get their hands on some tickets as the demand skyrocketed. According to TickPick, tonight's Game 1 Knicks-Pacers is the highest Conference Finals game on record, with an average price of $1187. Those prices keep rising with one ticket available for more than $100,000.

(And yet Democrats are still complaining about the price of eggs.)

Tickets are so outrageous right now for Game 1 that some Knicks fans have decided to book a flight, grab a hotel for a night and purchase Pacers home tickets because it would still be cheaper than heading down Seventh Avenue tonight to MSG.

"There has been unprecedented demand for this NBA Playoffs from Knicks fans with each game setting a new record. Right now, Game 1 is the most expensive Conference Finals game on record - if this goes to a Game 5 or Game 7 either of those games will shatter that," TickPick.com's Head of Content Kyle Zorn told me ahead of tonight's bitter rivalry.

"And if the Knicks advance to the NBA Finals, it will without a doubt be the most expensive Finals Game on record," he continued.

Game 1 tickets are so expensive that literally some Knicks fans have booked a hotel for a night, purchased a flight ticket, and brought their ticket, and it was STILL CHEAPER THAN at the Garden! Another fan sold his tickets for $17,700 after originally purchasing a pair of tickets yesterday for $7.5K.

Talk about winning!

By comparison, Tuesday's Western Conference Finals game between the Timberwovles against the Oklahoma City Thunder had an average get-in price of just $95, Zorn said.

However, just like when the Knicks got absolutely SMOKED in Game 3 by the Boston Celtics in the Conference Semifinals, the same rule still applies here: If you're willing to drop the money, you aren't allowed to complain about it afterwards that it cost so much only to see the team lose.

WOULD YOU PAY MORE THAN $1,000 FOR A KNICKS-PACERS PLAYOFF TICKET? TWEET ME YOUR THOUGHTS: @TheGunzShow