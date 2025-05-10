Knicks Fans Are Fools For Spending So Much Money On Playoff Tickets

Madison Square Garden was THE place to be in the sports world on Saturday afternoon, until it wasn't.

With the New York Knicks shockingly defeating the Boston Celtics for Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals (while in Boston!) thanks to two incredible comeback victories, all eyes were on The World's Most Famous Arena for the sporting world's greatest city rivalry. The Knicks, however, didn't get the memo, losing by their largest home playoff loss ever, 115-93.

With the massive pregame hype, however, came ridiculous, and I mean RIDICULOUS ticket prices on the secondary market, with single seats going from $700+ in the nosebleed to $2,000 at the lower level (with one courtside ticket being offered at $50,000). Saturday's Game 3 tickets would end up being the most expensive average ticket price ever for a New York Knicks home game.

I DON'T FEEL SORRY FOR YOU

Let me be clear: You are an absolute fool if you dropped that much money for today's Game 3 debacle, especially because it was only a GAME 3 and not a game they could have won the series!

Sorry, not sorry… but anyone paying attention knew that the Celtics were going to come out on fire Saturday with essentially everything on the line for them. Knicks fans who dropped hundreds or thousands of dollars, you essentially got played in the sports equivalent of Fyre Fest.

CELTICS ARE -6.5 POINT FAVORITES FOR GAME 4

It's one thing to pay a ton of money for a ticket only to see your team lose.

But it's a lot worse when your team doesn't even show up.

It was so obvious that even Pope Leo XIV's prayers for a Knicks' victory went unheard.

As of Saturday night, Game 4 ticket prices at MSG are currently going for a minium of $700+.

With the Knicks now only up 2 games to 1, I wouldn't be surprised if some people hiked those ticket prices up in order to make back some money from today's loss. Either that, or perhaps Knicks fans are realizing in the back of their minds that they may not see another playoff game this postseason if the team continues to play like it did on Saturday.

