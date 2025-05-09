Knicks - Celtics Tickets Going For Super Bowl Prices Ahead Of Huge NBA Playoff Game

New York City is going absolutely wild right now as the Knicks return home for Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday, shockingly up 2-0 against the Boston Celtics.

"This is the game of the century right now at Madison Square Garden when it comes to Knicks basketball," ESPN and MSG commentator Alan Hahn said earlier on Friday's First Take. Others are comparing it to the Knicks' Super Bowl. And just like how many people watch the NFL's "Big Game" from the comfort of their living room or maybe at a bar, it appears many will be doing the same thing come Saturday when they take a look at just how expensive Game 3 tickets are.

Ticket prices for Game 3 are making it feel like the Knicks are playing the Celtics in the Super Bowl, as the average ticket price is currently at $611 just to get into the building - making it the highest EVER for a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, according to VividSeats.

But for those that are too good to sit with the true Knicks fans in the nosebleeds, don't worry, you can get a courtside ticket for more than $54,000, on secondary ticketing site TickPick.com! (Side note: Whoever is dropping $54K for a second round playoff game to watch the Knicks, please know that my Venmo is always open for donations whenever you want).

COCKY KNICKS FANS REIGNED HAVOC AT CELTICS ARENA

Earlier on Friday, one Celtics fan tweeted out photos of his lower-level seats that he paid $750 for a pair to attend Game 1. If he was trying to do the same thing for the Garden on Saturday, he'd be dropping more than $6,000.

I'd say act like you've been here before, Knicks fans, but the thing is, for many of them, they haven't. In fact, in the last couple of years, the Knicks have consistently stunk since 1999 -hence the madness.

Just look at the absolute scenes that were happening in Boston after the Knicks came from 20 points behind to somehow pull out another victory against the Celtics. Knicks fever is real (and pricey!).

KNICKS HAVE COME BACK FROM 20 POINT DEFICITS IN BOTH GAMES

The Knicks will once again be the underdog against the better-on-paper Celtics, who are favored by 5.5 points. But the way things have been going so far in this series, it feels like there's something special with this team… something divine, if you would.

Just ask our new Pope Leo, who is a Villanova graduate and the first ever American Pope - who shares the same alma mater as Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges - all three of whom have been dominant throughout the playoffs.

Sure as heck, didn't think I'd ever be writing about the Knicks and the Pope in the same sentence this year. But alas, here we are… because sports, am I right?!

