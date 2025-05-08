Fights, Cursing, Chaos - It Was Absolute Scenes In Boston After Knicks Win

The New York Knicks - Boston Celtics series has been absolute madness after two incredible come-from-behind victories of 16+ point deficits that have put the Knicks up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

As a Knicks fan, believe me when I say that even the majority of us are shocked at what has happened because, frankly, it wasn't supposed to be like that. Many reasonable Knicks fans felt that the team could maybe pull off a victory and lose in five games, but to win the first two in Boston has brought out a level of chaos that these two city rivalries haven't had since the early 2000s beef between the Yankees and Red Sox.

This unfamiliar territory, however, has brought absolute scenes between the two crazed fanbases, with Knicks fans acting cocky as hell while Celtics fans can't believe the meltdown that their defending NBA Champions are having.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

KNICKS TRAILED BY 16 POINTS IN THE 4TH QUARTER

A number of videos went viral on social media Thursday morning as Knicks fans didn't hold back their celebrations.

First, you have what might be one of the funniest clips I've seen in a long time, as a group of Knicks faithful refused to leave the TD Garden arena, causing one female usher to lose her ever-loving mind as she went absolutely ballistic on them.

"Get them out NOW. Get them out RIGHT NOW! Help!," the lady began shouting to security to no avail. At one point, she trips over the seats as Knicks fans are chanting, mocking and completely ripping her right to her face. These Knicks fans were the equivalent of being in 6th grade and finding out that there was a substitute teacher and, eventually, a snow day early dismissal - just sheer insanity and taking advantage of the situation in a truly maddening fashion.

Bonus points for the X user who referred to the lady having a meltdown as Elizabeth Warren. Well done, sir!

KNICKS FANS SCREAM "F THE CELTICS!" ON LIVE TV

Further down the TD Garden corridor, a bunch of other Knicks fans gathered at the NBC Sports Boston live broadcast and delivered their thoughts in truly eloquent, "we don't give a you-know-what" fashion.

"F Boston!" "Let's go Knicks!" "F the Celtics!" chants could be heard over the broadcaster's live microphones as New York showed up big time in Boston and took their bragging rights privilege to the extreme.

Outside the arena, however, it was a different story, as another viral video shows a bunch of Celtics fans pummeling and beating the heck out of a Knicks fan in the middle of the street.

"The only W the Celtics have gotten so far," one person wrote.

Eventually, Boston police came and intervened to help the Knicks fan after he was being tossed around the street.

All I know is, Saturday afternoon is going to be a must-watch game for not only Boston and New York fans but also sports fans in general, who love a good chaotic situation. Madison Square Garden is going to be an absolute madhouse, full of Knicks fans who haven't seen a Championship since 1973.

As one NBA fan tweeted on Wednesday night, "The NBA world isn't ready for NY Knicks fans to truly be title contenders. Imagine THOUSANDS of Stephen A. Smith's going wild."

You're damn right. LOL.

DO YOU THINK THE KNICKS CAN BEAT THE CELTICS? TWEET ME YOUR THOUGHTS: @TheGunzShow