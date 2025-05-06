Timothee Chalamet Ditches Met Gala Snobs To Watch Knicks Game

Timothee Chalamet is quickly becoming my favorite person.

Not only is he an all-time talented actor with hit movies like the Dune franchise and, most recently, the incredible Bob Dylan biopic which he also directed: A Complete Unknown. But he also continues to show that he's just a regular guy in a Hollywood world full of fakes and phonies.

On Monday, the Willy Wonka actor proved once again that he's not going to give up his fun just so he could party with the celebrity elites, as Chalamet skipped out of the Met Gala in order to watch Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on some bootleg iPad like only a true fan could do!

CHALAMET IS THE ULTIMATE SPORTS FAN AND REGULAR GUY

There wasn't anyway that the longtime Knicks fan was going to miss what turned out to be an unbelievable game in which Jalen Brunson and the Knicks came back from a 20-point deficit to defeat the Celtics in Boston, no less, 108-105. Throughout the back and forth of the 3rd and 4th quarters, Chalamet continued to post Instagram stories freaking out, all while his girlfriend Kylie Jenner was at the Gala.

Well done Timothee, well done.

And if Jenner somehow gets mad at you for ditching the Gala, you tell her that sports, and especially the Knicks' perhaps, historic run, are a very important component of you being you, and that she should respect that and support it. (Can you tell that I've watched my share of Rom-Coms?)

CHALAMET WATCHED THE KNICKS GAME ON AN IPAD WITH FRIENDS

There will always be plenty of Met Galas. However, there is no guarantee that an injury or more Tom Thibodeau coaching mistakes won't keep the Knicks out of future playoff runs.

And that, my friends, is why Timothee Chalamet is one of us: the rabid, obsessed, dedicated, depressed, emotions-on-our-jersey-wearing-body sports fan.

Not to mention watching the game on an iPad! I mean, are you really a sports fan if you've never snuck in a couple looks of a game during a wedding (or even a funeral)?

I may have to start a petition for Chalamet to replace Spike Lee as the future face of the Knicks' fandom if he keeps doing awesome things like this!

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow