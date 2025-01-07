Where's The Wildest Place You've Pulled Out Your Phone To Watch Sports?

Hollywood couple Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell made headlines over the weekend, after the Detroit Lions superfans decided to watch their team's Sunday Night Football game while sitting at a table at the Golden Globes Awards ceremony.

The hilarious video has gone viral all over social media, as sports fans stood back and said, "Hey! They're just like us!"

Which led me to ask the OutKick audience a simple question: "Where's the most-random place that you have pulled out a phone to catch a game?

And, as always, OutKick readers didn't disappoint.

PEOPLE REALLY LOVE THEIR SPORTS

Twitter user David tweeted that he busted out his cell phone during his stepfather's funeral, before adding that it was a Chicago Cubs playoff game, so that made it acceptable.

Oh, well, in that case, David, by all means go ahead. Surely your stepfather would have understood.

Meanwhile, we had Dawn write that she ditched the kids during a Chuck E. Cheese birthday party in order to catch the end of a game while watching it from her car. I can only assume she "got lost" trying to make her way back.

Multiple OutKick readers responded that they've turned the cell phone on during weddings.

Honestly, I don't find any harm in that. If you've seen one wedding, you've seen them all, and let's be honest, they're probably going to end up getting divorced anyway.

We also had a military member named Justin respond that he watched a game while at the chow hall in Baghdad. Thank you for your service, Justin!

Enjoy some more responses below, and hey, the next time you're hesitant or feel guilty about watching the game, don't worry and just do it because you're clearly not alone.

HAVE ANY MORE GREAT ANSWERS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow