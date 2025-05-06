Jalen Hurts Ripped For Attending Met Gala After Skipping White House

Football fans are questioning Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' priorities after he was able to attend the Met Gala on Monday night but skipped the team's championship ceremony last week at the White House.

Hurts said at the time that he had a "scheduling conflict" and couldn't attend the White House event with President Donal Trump. Many on X believed that was a cop out for saying that he didn't want to go in the first place.

There conveniently were no scheduling issues last night, however, when Hurts arrived with his wife to the painfully over-the-top and cringe Met Gala in New York City. Hurts appeared in what looked like a 16th century French painter's hat.

JALEN SKIPPED THE WHITE HOUSE, AND A.J. BROWN ENGAGEMENT

"Should have been with your team with the President. Bad leader," one Eagles fan tweeted.

Another Philly fan saw a more ominous sign for Hurts' future and leadership within the locker room, when they wrote, "Guess his wife and aren't are our team leaders now! Lane [Johnson] and Saquon Barkley are our real leaders anyhow."

Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley had no problem stepping up and visiting the White House, despite facing some criticism from the anti-Trumpers out there. Last season's Offensive Player of the Year, however, did defend his actions, unlike the team's captain, Hurts.

"LOL, some people are really upset cause I played golf and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand," Barkley wrote.

EAGLES FANS ARE LEAVING HURTS FOR BARKLEY

Some on social media took it further, saying that Jalen was essentially being controlled by his wife, which is why he attended the Gala and not the White House.

"Now I get the White House snub," one user wrote. "She told him not to go to the WH, guaranteed," said another.

"Couldn't be at the White House bc he was booked preparing for the Met Gala," X user Cleopatra wrote. "Can't go to the White House?! This is Bullsh*t!!!" said another.

Jalen Hurts' appearance at the Met Gala may have also upset some other Eagles players, like wide receiver A.J. Brown, after Hurts skipped out on his engagement party this past weekend, which infuriated plenty of Eagles fans in the Met Gala comments section as well.

It's only been a few months since helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl Championship, and their quarterback has already managed to anger fans by not leading by example. Hurts' decision not to attend the White House ceremony nor Brown's party has many Eagles fans so concerned that they've already begun doubting his commitment and are now even more supportive of Saquon Barkley instead.

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF JALEN HURTS ATTENDING THE MET GALA? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow