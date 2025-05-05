OutKick's Best, Worst OutFits At 2025 Met Gala

Here at OutKick Style, we're excited to share with you the most gaudy and plain awful outfits in pop culture, starting with the 2025 Met Gala.

An evening of high-brow posing and ridiculous outfits arrived Monday night.

The Met Gala remains special mostly because such an event previously brought us AOC's "Tax the Rich" dress.

There's something poetic about a socialist (Ocasio-Cortez) attending a $30K-per-ticket event.

Terrible OutFits, Some Good, Headline 2025 Met Gala

When you tell celebrities to show up for a Met Gala under the theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," you'll get some odd looks.

Granted, there were also some hot looks to start the night, including familiar on-screen vixens like Sydney Sweeney.

Then the athletes marched in, such as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Spike Lee was in attendance at the Met Gala in NYC rather than being on the sideline Monday night at TD Garden to watch his Knicks defeat the Celtics.

Fire up your ad blocker; it's time to review the Best and Worst looks of the 2025 Met Gala.

2025 Met Gala Live Style Guide

Patriots WR1 Stefon Diggs Brought His Rug To The Event

Jalen Hurts, With His Beret, Arrived After His Dinner Reservation At Lucien

OutKick's Amber Harding Snyder Recapped WNBA Star Angel Reese's Look As A Bad ‘Wednesday Addams’ Cosplay … With A Wedding Ring?!

Savannah James Attends As LeBron James' Replacement; Wears Tribute Suit To Craig Sager

Halle Berry Shows Up As ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Extra

Kamala de Vil Shows Up Looking About As Divided As Joe's America

Singer Janelle Monae Wears A Literal Poker Face

Cardi B Arrives At The Red Carpet As Swamp Thing.

Joe Burrow, No. 9, Is Dressed To The Nines With A Classic Suit

Same Goes For Super Bowl Champ Saquon Barkley

F1's Lewis Hamilton Arrives With Met Gala Director Anna Wintour; Usurp Belichick-Hudson as Sports Power Couple (not fact-checked)

Simone Biles Arrives With Stay-at-Home Husband, Or NFL Safety Jonathan Owens

New Ravens WR DeAndre Hopkins Ditches The Purple

Rapper Future Opts For Chia Pet Hair Plugs, And More Promethazine

Near the end of his career, Rob Gronkowski ran like he carried a piano on his back.

Andre 3000 can relate.

