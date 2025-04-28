Saquon Barkley Defends Golf With Trump, Will Attend Eagles' White House Visit On Monday

Saquon Barkley delivered some pretty amazing moments during the NFL season: He rushed for 2,000, had that stunning backwards hurdle, and yes, led the Philadelphia Eagles to their Super Bowl championship. But a golf game with President Donald Trump is what got people all in his mentions.

At least that's what Barkley suggested Monday following his golf round with Donald Trump on Sunday.

Barkley played a round of golf with the President at Bedminster. Then he rode on Marine One.

And then people apparently went nuts in backlash fashion.

Barkley Respects Office Of President

So Barkley took to X on Monday morning to tell everyone to get out of "get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

He threw in a laughing emoji, just so you have the complete thought.

Barkley addressed the situation and why he spent time with the President. It has something to do with the fact that, well, Trump is the President!

"…Some people are really upset cause I played golfed [sic] and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump!"

And here we are. America is at a point in time when spending time with the President of the United States is triggering for some people.

And we're at a point in society that the triggered people will become critical of people who believe it to be at minimum respectful of the Office to accept invitations from the man holding that office.

White House Celebration To Test Individuals

Me? Look, even if you disagree with the man holding the office, you still accept the opportunity to be in the company of that person. Because, at minimum, it is an opportunity to better understand someone you disagree with. It is also an opportunity to present in a casual setting ideas that man may not have considered.

And, on the other hand, it's also a chance to get around a man you are totally in line with and agree with and believe is setting the country on the right track.

What kind of people think the only way to resolve differences is to yell at and demonize the other side?

And what kind of American so dislikes the other side that he or she would refuse to be in the company of the people he or she disagrees with?

We're going to have a test of that on Monday afternoon, by the way.

The Eagles have been invited to the White House at 4 p.m. to celebrate their Super Bowl championship.

Barkley To Attend White House Celebration

Barkley will be there, according to a team source, along with a large contingent of players, coaches, ownership and other personnel. It is a celebration OutKick has been invited to attend.

I have been invited to attend.

And we're going, dang it!

But there are almost certainly going to be some who might choose not to attend.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, for example, felt so uncomfortable about the question last week whether he was attending, he decided to simply ignore it.

That's telling. Going or not, he had no taste for the obvious opinions hurled his way regardless of his answer.

We'll See Where Hurts Lands On Visit

So it'll be interesting to see if he goes or not. And, yes, people are going to feel some kind of way regardless of what he does.

But here's the thing: It's the right of anyone who wants to skip out to do so. But it's also the right of anyone who wants to attend to do so as well.

We will all be able to understand where people stand by their attendance or not.

But even as we understand where those people stand, we should also respect those individuals for what they believe.

And stay out of their mentions.