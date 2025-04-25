Jalen Hurts Gives Awkward Response When Asked If He'll Go To White House With Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have accepted an invitation to visit the White House, but quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn’t seem too excited about that.

Hurts attended the TIME 100 Gala on Thursday, where he was asked by a reporter from TIME if he would be going with his teammates to the White House. The team reportedly "enthusiastically accepted" the invitation to meet with Donald Trump back in March, and they will finally be able to make the visit happen on Monday the 28th.

However, they might be without their star quarterback once they go. After hearing the reporter’s question, he gave a strange answer.

"Ummm," was all he said as he forced a smile and looked away from the camera. He walked away after this question.

The Eagles are going in the first place because they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX , 40-22. Hurts was named the game’s MVP, and winning the NFL title automatically earned the champions an opportunity to go to the White House and meet Donald Trump.

But Hurts’ response is rather telling. After all, he arguably creates the least amount of drama of any high-profile star in the NFL. The man doesn’t waste words, and the fact the he used so few here gives the impression that he probably won’t show up.

It's also not the first time Hurts has been tight-lipped when talking about the president. When asked what he thought of Trump attending the Super Bowl , he gave a cold response.

"He's welcome to do what he wants," Hurts said at the time .

This could all change. Maybe Hurts puts aside his apparant dislike for the president and shows respect for the office (like he should). But it's evident, in my opinion, that if he could have his way, he wouldn’t be on a flight to D.C.