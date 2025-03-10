Eagles Finally Get Invitation To White House And They're Pumped About It

The Donald Trump White House has been kind of busy lately, hosting foreign leaders, and executive order signings and Harrison Butker and Kirk Cousins. But Monday we learned the invitation for a Philadelphia Eagles visit finally went out.

And the Eagles have "enthusiastically accepted," a White House official told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Date Of Eagles Visit TBA

The date is still being determined. Yah, more content when that gets settled.

But we're going to have a Philadelphia Eagles visit in the near future so the NFL team can be celebrated for winning Super Bowl LIX.

This has been in the works for some time as the Eagles told OutKick and other news outlets they "would be honored" to visit the White House at some point before the upcoming season to celebrate their championship victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles have confirmed they've both received and accepted the invitation.

So everyone's cool now.

The Eagles will be the second championship sports team to visit the White House during the Trump 47 term. The Florida Panthers visited in February after winning the Stanley Cup.

Eagles Can Make Up For Missed Visit

And, yes, this is quite a departure from 2018, when the Eagles last won the Super Bowl with the famous Philly Philly play.

Back then multiple Eagles players voted not to visit the White House for political reasons. So the White House, seeing the lack of enthusiasm, disinvited the team.

But cooler heads are prevailing now. America is back.

Everyone loves everyone.

Everyone agrees with everyone.

(Yeah, never mind).

At least the Eagles are representing the NFL at the Nation's House.