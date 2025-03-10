Eagles Finally Get Invitation To White House And They're Pumped About It

The Donald Trump White House has been kind of busy lately, hosting foreign leaders, and executive order signings and Harrison Butker and Kirk Cousins. But Monday we learned the invitation for a Philadelphia Eagles visit finally went out.

And the Eagles have "enthusiastically accepted," a White House official told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs embrace after Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Date Of Eagles Visit TBA

The date is still being determined. Yah, more content when that gets settled.

But we're going to have a Philadelphia Eagles visit in the near future so the NFL team can be celebrated for winning Super Bowl LIX.

This has been in the works for some time as the Eagles told OutKick and other news outlets they "would be honored" to visit the White House at some point before the upcoming season to celebrate their championship victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles have confirmed they've both received and accepted the invitation.

So everyone's cool now.

The Eagles will be the second championship sports team to visit the White House during the Trump 47 term. The Florida Panthers visited in February after winning the Stanley Cup.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: U.S. President Donald Trump receives a jersey and a hockey stick from Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk (R) and Aleksander Barkov as Trump honored the 2024 Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers in the East Room of the White House on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Florida Panthers are the 2024 Stanley Cup Champions. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Eagles Can Make Up For Missed Visit

And, yes, this is quite a departure from 2018, when the Eagles last won the Super Bowl with the famous Philly Philly play.

Back then multiple Eagles players voted not to visit the White House for political reasons. So the White House, seeing the lack of enthusiasm, disinvited the team.

But cooler heads are prevailing now. America is back.

Everyone loves everyone.

Everyone agrees with everyone.

(Yeah, never mind).

At least the Eagles are representing the NFL at the Nation's House.

Armando Salguero is a national award-winning columnist and is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer. He has covered the NFL since 1990 and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a voter for the Associated Press All-Pro Team and Awards. Salguero, selected a top 10 columnist by the APSE, has worked for the Miami Herald, Miami News, Palm Beach Post and ESPN as a national reporter. He has also hosted morning drive radio shows in South Florida.