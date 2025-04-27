Saquon Barkley, President Trump Pictured In Friendly Meet-up Ahead of Eagles' White House

Saquon Barkley isn’t expected to miss Monday’s White House visit as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the event.

On Sunday, the Eagles’ star running back was photographed with Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

The moment, shared on social media, was a solid reminder that a healthy number of NFL stars are defying expectations set by sports media of wanting to dislike Trump.

Turns out, most athletes love or at least don't despise the President of the United States.

Under Biden, athletes hesitated to support Trump against the pressure of the media.

Before the Eagles' Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs, Trump was vocal about his admiration for Barkley’s 2025 postseason run, speaking with Fox News' Bret Baier.

The president, who attended the Big Game in New Orleans this year, expressed the following: "I said, ‘Who’s that guy?’ They said, ‘Saquon Barkley.’ I said, ‘Man, he’s a great running back.’ His great-uncle was Iran Barkley, a great fighter, a middleweight champion. Saquon is a fantastic player, and I think he’s going to have a great game."

While Barkley’s interaction with Trump underscores the growing number of NFL stars who support the former president, not all players share this enthusiasm.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, for instance, deliberately sidestepped a question about his team’s upcoming White House visit.

In April, the Dodgers attended the White House as part of their World Series championship. Players like Kike Hernandez and pitcher Brusdar Graterol voiced disagreements about going to see Trump. Graterol did not attend the White House visit due to injury rehab.

Other outspoken Trump supporters in the NFL include Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, former Pittsburgh Steelers players Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell, and San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa.

