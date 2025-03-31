Playing Trump National Bedminster Was An Incredible, Uniquely American Experience

I am not someone who has the privilege of frequenting elite golf clubs. So, when I received an invitation to play Trump National at Bedminster in New Jersey, I jumped at the opportunity.

Now, I have played some high-level golf courses in my life. I live in central Connecticut, and I've played TPC River Highlands several times. I've also played TPC San Antonio, Squire Creek (Louisiana), Avila Country Club (Tampa, Florida), and… well, that's about it, honestly.

But nothing compares to playing Trump National.

When I arrived, two smiling gentlemen immediately greeted me and offered to valet my car. I was embarrassed to hand over the keys to my Mazda CX-50 when these guys were used to parking BMWs, Mercedes, Teslas, etc.

One took the keys and the other grabbed my golf clubs and shoes and loaded them onto a cart for me. Talk about service! I'm lucky to find a parking spot within a quarter mile of my home golf course's clubhouse. And guess who's loading my clubs onto the cart there? If you guessed me, you're right!

I'm sure some of you are reading this and thinking, "All the great golf clubs do this you dork," and I'm sure you're right. But for me, this was part of the experience.

Trump National Bedminster featured symbols of America EVERYWHERE, and I loved it.

The other thing I noticed early on was just how much American symbolism exists at Trump National. There are several GIANT American flags throughout the property, including one you can see from a mile away en route to the course.

In addition, all the holes featured American flagsticks. They were incredibly cool.

Inside the pro shop, nearly every piece of apparel featured an American flag. The shirts had American flags, many of the hats were emblazoned with American flags and so many of the items used red, white, and/or blue coloring.

This place was peak Americana. Truly a display of American excellence where it was clear that the property (and its founder) are extremely proud of their country. As a proud American myself, this gave me goosebumps.

At a time when many in this country are, for some reason, trying to distance themselves from America, I felt civic pride emanating from every inch of Trump National.

Entering the pro shop, I was greeted by Mickie Gallagher, the Director of Golf at Trump National Bedminster. Mickie was the man responsible for allowing me to play, and someone to whom I am incredibly grateful. He couldn't have been a more courteous host.

Before I even stepped foot on a teebox, I was already happy to have had a chance to step foot on the property. Quite honestly, I could have just walked around, grabbed lunch, and left – and I still would have felt it was worth the trip.

But, since I was already there, I might as well play some golf, right?

The golf course was immaculate

OK, so I have to note right off the top that the course isn't even truly open yet. The first official day of play for the season is April 4, a week after my visit. Many of the tee boxes were closed, so we had to sort of make our own path throughout the day (with the help of caddie Richie, of course).

Even still, the golf course – we played the "new" course, as the "old" course wasn't quite ready – was in excellent shape. The fairways were manicured, the greens rolled as pure as any greens I've ever played, and the tee boxes (that were open) were pristine, especially for the time of year.

Quite frankly, I was shocked to see the condition of this northeast golf course during the "winter season." I hope I get a chance to go back in the summer, because if that was the shape of the course before the opening, I imagine mid-summer peak season is a sight unto itself.

Now to the important part: golf. Full disclosure, I am a 16.5 handicap (you can look me up on GHIN). I am capable of hitting good golf shots, but the consistency just isn't there.

In addition, Mickie was nice enough to allow me to bring a guest. So, my friend Rob Kofsuske made the drive from Connecticut on Saturday morning. Rob is a 14 handicap, so we have similar skill levels.

But on the fourth hole of the day, a par-5 that played 490 yards on Saturday, I made the first eagle of my life. I hit a good drive into the middle of the fairway, and followed that with a low, stinging five wood that rolled to within five feet of the pin from about 220 yards.

I drilled the putt and caddie Richie cheered LOUDLY. It almost felt like he was more excited about my first eagle than I was. Of course, I made triple bogey on the very next hole, but who cares? I MADE AN EAGLE AT TRUMP NATIONAL! THE FIRST OF MY LIFE! That's something I'll never forget.

Since it was early in the season (this was the third round of the year for me), the swing wasn't quite there. But I did make two birdies, including one on a par-3 after hitting a gorgeous 8-iron to about eight feet on the 8th hole.

I later made another birdie on the short par-4 12th hole after hitting my drive just short of the green and then chipping to tap-in range. The picture below was actually taken as I was hitting my best drive of the day on that hole.

Overall, Rob and I shot matching 88s. But that didn't really matter. The experience was incredible, and the scoring was secondary.

After grabbing a delicious lunch at the clubhouse (which I didn't even really talk about, but the clubhouse facilities were amazing, like everything else), Rob headed back to Connecticut and I went back to my Newark hotel to prepare for covering the Sweet 16.

Later on Saturday, I received a text from Rob out of nowhere.

"I'm just sitting here thinking of the day and shaking my head," he wrote. "It's unbelievable how incredible that was."

There is one issue with playing Trump National that I have to mention: it's going to be very hard to go back to playing public golf courses.

As Rob put it in a text: "I'm a snob now. Those greens were so pure."

Yeah, that's the downside of playing elite golf courses. But it was worth it. No question.