Nothing Says Tennis Like Timothee Chalamet's Tight Pants, Kylie Jenner's Cleavage & PDA In The Stands

This weekend was a big one for the sport of tennis. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner showed up at the Indian Wells Open on Sunday to take in some of the action. Let's just say their presence didn’t go unnoticed.

Not that I'm all that into tennis, but the Oscar-nominated actor's tight faux leather pants - they have to be fake, right? - and his former billionaire girlfriend's cleavage were the only highlights from the event that I've seen.

Whatever was taking place down on the court had Chalamet's attention. He was completely locked in at times, which led to some speculation that there could be trouble in paradise between him and Jenner.

I don’t see that being the case at all. You think Kylie Jenner is going to sit there and watch tennis if there were issues between the two of them? He's a fan, he was focused on the court, and she was doing her best to keep herself entertained.

This is tennis, obviously. Why else would the Indian Wells Open have a camera on them and share it on their social media accounts alongside Tennis TV?

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner packing on PDA in the stands is exactly what the Indian Wells Open needed

There isn’t going to be an unbrella-gate every year to add some excitement to the event. Those moments are great, but you can’t script them.

Sometimes you have to rely on a couple of celebrities showing up and giving the camera some of the good old public displays of affection in the stands.

That was the case Sunday in Indian Wells, Calif. Chalamet might have legitimately been there for the tennis, but Kylie Jenner always knows where the cameras are.

I'll let the real tennis people handle who is doing what on the court. But if there's someone chugging a beer or packing on the PDA in the stands, I'll suit up and get to work.

On the court, I have no idea what happened. Off of it, Timothée Chalamet's shiny tight pants, Kylie Jenner's cleavage, and the sport of tennis all had a solid weekend.