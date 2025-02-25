Star Actor Puts Hollywood On Notice With Refreshing Speech About Hard Work And Greatness: WATCH

Timothee Chalamet gave a wildly refreshing speech at the SAG Awards over the weekend.

The incredibly talented young actor won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for playing Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown."

It's the latest sign that Chalamet is here to stay and on a speeding train to become Hollywood's next big star.

Timothee Chalamet gives awesome speech.

The American and French actor also stole the show with his acceptance speech. Instead of listing off the usual talking points, he gave a speech about how he desperately wants to be great and be listed among the best talents to ever do it.

"I know we're in a subjective business, but the truth is, I'm really in pursuit of greatness. I know people don't usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I'm inspired by the greats. I'm inspired by the greats here tonight. I'm as inspired by Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando, and Viola Davis as I am by Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps, and I want to be up there. So I'm deeply grateful to that. This doesn't signify that, but it's a little more ammo, a little more fuel to keep going. Thank you so much," Chalamet said Sunday when accepting the award.

You can watch the full moment below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's the kind of speech you don't hear often in Hollywood, but it's one that should definitely be applauded. That's the attitude that put men on the moon and won back-to-back World Wars.

I'm also not the only one who loved it. Reactions poured in on X supporting the 29-year-old star.

No matter what anyone tells you, striving to be great, working hard and crushing it is what we should aspire for across the board.

That's the mindset we should be teaching young people. Do you want to be Michael Jordan or someone who washed out? You don't always have to be the most talented in order to succeed, but you do need to want it more than anyone else. You have to be willing to do things others won't.

I'm reminded of what a Delta Force guy once told me about getting into The Unit. It's not always the best shooters or the most physically fit who make it. It's guys who will do literally anything in order to make the cut. It's guys who want it so badly that they're willing to die for it.

That's who makes it at the highest levels of pretty much every industry.

Props to Chalamet for striving for greatness. I definitely applaud it, and I'm sure many of you reading this do as well. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.