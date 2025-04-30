Knicks Fans Want Head Coach Fired After Massive Playoff Blunder

What was Tom Thiobeau thinking?

That's what many New York and other basketball fans were wondering this morning after the Knicks head coach left Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart out to dry as the two stars waited on the sidelines for over TWO minutes at the end of Tuesday night's Game 5 of the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, desperately hoping for a stoppage of play so they could be subbed in.

The worst part was, the Knicks still had a timeout, but the head coach refused to use it as one of the team's best players, Brunson, sat at the announcer's table waiting to get in. When the two finally did make it into the game, there were just 27 seconds left on the clock and New York trailed by six. They ultimately lost 106-103 and now have a 3-2 game lead in the first round playoff series.

Afterward, Thibodeau explained his reasoning for holding onto the timeout as time was running out and let's just say it was not an acceptable answer to many of the Knicks fans.

"Just where we were with our timeouts. Coach's decision," the 67-year-old coach told reporters.

You would think that a New York coach would learn from another local leader that overthought things. New York Yankees fans are still waking up with nightmares

of manager Aaron Boone going to pitcher Nestor Cortes, who hadn't played in over two months, in Game 1 of the World Series and ultimately costing them the game and momentum against the Dodgers.

KNICKS FANS WANT THIBODEAU GONE

Knicks fans sure remember Boone's blunder, as they let Terrible Tom hear about it on social media last night - with many calling for his firing should the Knicks somehow get eliminated from the first round of the playoffs.

Let's just say Thibs shouldn't search for his name on social media today because there are hundreds of comments saying similar things.

For a Knicks franchise that is FINALLY good and a playoff team, you'd think that their head coach of all people would understand that the last thing that the team needs right now are self-inflicted mistakes. And yet here we are again with the Knicks having to play Detroit in an away game and, should they lose, it's all or nothing in a Game 7 that potentially didn't even have to be played if last night's questionable coaching decision wasn't made by Thibs.

