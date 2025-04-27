Social Media Loses It After Controversial No-Call Gives Knicks Win Over Pistons

The New York Knicks are one game away from eliminating the Detroit Pistons and advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals in the NBA playoffs. However, their Game 4 victory ended with controversy.

The Knicks and Pistons split the first two games of their seven-game set in the first round of the NBA playoffs, with each team winning one game in New York. After defeating Detroit on the road in Game 3, the Knicks looked to win back-to-back road games to take a commanding series lead.

In a wildly entertaining game that featured both teams taking big leads at different points, it was the Knicks who emerged with a one-point victory. But the game ended with an extremely controversial no-call that probably cost the Pistons the victory.

New York raced to a 16-point lead in the first half, but the Pistons fought back and took a double-digit lead in the second half. The Knicks gave the Pistons a dose of their own medicine, battling back to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Eventually, New York had a one-point lead going into the game's final possession. Pistons star Cade Cunningham, who had a 25-point triple-double, missed a jumper from the elbow with less than five seconds remaining. After a mad scramble for the rebound, the ball wound up in the hands of Tim Hardaway Jr. near the 3-point line.

Hardaway pump faked, which caused Knicks' defender Josh Hart to leap into the air, then Hardaway took a 3-pointer and appeared to be hit by Hart, who was out-of-control at that point. However, the refs swallowed their whistles and called nothing as Hardaway's shot fell way short, ending the game.

Pistons players and coaches went nuts, screaming at officials for what they thought should have been a foul. Had referees called a foul on Hart, Hardaway – an 85% free-throw shooter – would have needed to hit two of three foul shots to win the game.

You be the judge:

Instead, Detroit lost, 94-93 and fell into a 3-1 hole in the series. NBA teams that take a 3-1 lead in a postseason series win that series 95% of the time. That means the call not only cost the Pistons the game, but probably cost them their season.

It's understandable that refs don't want to make foul calls in the closing seconds to decide a game, but this is a foul. There's no question about it. Social media erupted over the controversial no-call, with some accusing the NBA of favoring the Knicks, who are certainly a big ratings draw for the league than the Pistons.

Tough look for the NBA on that one.

UPDATE: Referees admitted to making a mistake and said they should have called a foul on Hart.